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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumars film fails to achieve double digit, earns Rs...

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s film fails to achieve double digit, earns Rs…

Bhooth Bangla shows a slight improvement in its box office numbers on day five but remains below expectations. The film struggles to regain weekend momentum as weekday collections continue to stay on the lower side.

Bhooth Bangla continues its box office journey with a steady pace after a strong weekend run. Akshay Kumar-led horror comedy created solid buzz during the initial days and maintained decent hold even as the weekday trend slowed down. Audience response stayed consistent in many regions which helped the film avoid a major crash. Though numbers dipped after the Sunday peak film still managed to show a small recovery later. Trade watchers expected a slight rise and that trend appeared on fifth day. Growth remained limited, and film did not cross the double-digit mark, which remains a key benchmark for big-budget entertainers during weekdays.

What happened on day 5 at the box office?

Day 5 performance brought mild improvement as film earned around Rs 7.65 crore in India. This marked nearly 13.3 percent growth compared to the Monday figure of Rs 6.75 crore. Total India net collection now stands at Rs 72.40 crore, while gross reached Rs 86.21 crore. The film ran across more than 11500 shows, showing a steady screen presence. The overseas market added around Rs 2.50 crore on day 5, pushing total overseas earnings to Rs 31.50 crore. Worldwide gross now touches Rs 117.71 crore, reflecting stable global traction.

How did the film perform during the first five days?

The film started with paid previews, earning Rs 3.75 crore, followed by the opening day figure of Rs 12.25 crore. A strong jump came on Saturday with Rs 19 crore and peak arrived on Sunday with Rs 23 crore. Monday saw expected drop to Rs 6.75 crore before slight recovery on Tuesday. Overall trend shows healthy weekend pull with moderate weekday hold.

How does it compare with other horror comedy hits?

In five day run film moved ahead of Bhediya which collected Rs 35.86 crore and Munjya which earned Rs 27.40 crore in same period. However it remains slightly behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at Rs 76.27 crore and Thamma at Rs 78.70 crore. Comparison shows film performing well within genre though not leading chart completely.

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What is driving audience interest for Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy?

Combination of comedy horror elements star power of Akshay Kumar and reunion with Priyadarshan plays key role in pulling crowds. Family audience turnout especially during weekend helped build strong base. Word of mouth remains mixed to positive which is helping film sustain numbers.

More about Bhooth Bangla

Film follows story of Arjun played by Akshay Kumar who travels from London to Mangalpur after his sister inherits a palace. A strange legend surrounding the village suggests that brides mysteriously disappear before their weddings, setting up a suspense-filled narrative with eerie twists. The ensemble cast features Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Paresh Rawal and late Asrani.

Reports suggest that producer Ekta Kapoor is already exploring sequel possibility after encouraging response. Production team sees franchise potential in horror comedy space and early discussions have started though no official announcement yet.

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