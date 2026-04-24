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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumars film crosses Rs 100 crore in India, beats...

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar’s film crosses Rs 100 crore in India, beats…

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 7: Priyadarshan's direction and Akshay Kumar's strong screen presence bring total India gross collections to Rs 100 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection (PC: Twitter)

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 7: Since its release in theaters, Bhooth Bangla has gotten a lot of positive feedback from audiences. The film’s strong box office run is thanks to Priyadarshan’s direction and Akshay Kumar‘s strong screen presence. Released on April 17, 2026, this horror-comedy held strong in its first week. However, its collections fell slightly on the seventh day. Trade reports say that the Day 7 collection of Rs 5.50 crore is a 10.6% drop from Day 6’s net collection of Rs 6.15 crore. The impact of the weekend was clearly visible, but the film’s momentum has not completely faded. Audiences continue to remain enthusiastic about the film.

Bhooth Bangla’s first week total collection

Within seven days, Bhooth Bangla has collected net of the Rs 84.40 crore at the Indian box office and the gross collection is Rs 100 crore, as per sacnilk.com. Interestingly, the film had a strong start right from its premiere. While it earned Rs 3.75 crore in preview shows, it collected Rs 12.25 crore on its opening day. The film then saw a massive jump over the weekend, earning Rs 19 crore on its second day and Rs 23 crore on its third.

How did Bhooth Bangla trend during weekdays?

It was natural for the film’s earnings to decline after the weekend. On the fourth day, Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 6.75 crore, compared to Rs 8 crore on the fifth day. On the sixth day, the film collected Rs 6.15 crore, and on the seventh day, the total dropped to Rs 5.15 crore. Despite this, the overall collection remains strong.

Check day-wise box office collection of Bhooth Bangla:

Day Box Office Collection Day 0 Rs 3.75 crore Day 1 Rs 12.25 crore Day 2 Rs 19.00 crore Day 3 Rs 23.00 crore Day 4 Rs 6.75 crore Day 5 Rs 8.00 crore Day 6 Rs 6.15 crore Day 7 Rs 5.50 crore Total Rs 84.40 crore

Bhooth Bangla performs amid Dhurandhar 2’s success

Despite being released at the same time as a big movie like Dhurandhar 2, Bhooth Bangla has found its own place at the box office. Even though the Ranveer Singh-starrer is at the top of the charts, audiences have shown strong support for Bhooth Bangla, which has been a key factor in its success. The film has reportedly earned over Rs 135 crore worldwide within seven days, making a big impact even though Dhurandhar 2 is doing so well. While Dhurandhar 2 is getting close to breaking records in India with over Rs 1,121 crore, Bhooth Bangla has become a strong choice for families.

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Bhooth Bangla’s next competition is Akshay’s Kesari 2 (Rs 145 crore) and Sky Force (Rs 150.01 crore) globally.

(Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 on OTT: Will Ranveer Singh’s film break hype around Yash’s Toxic? Know date and time)

Bhooth Bangla breaks record of O’Romeo

Bhooth Bangla has surpassed O’Romeo to reach a major milestone. Earning Rs 84.05 crore in seven days, it has overtaken O’Romeo’s lifetime collection of Rs 83.35 crore. This makes it the third highest-grossing film of 2026.

Bhooth Bangla ranked among the top grossing films of 2026s

Among this year’s biggest films, Dhurandhar 2 holds the top spot with Rs 1,158.23 crore, while Border 2 is in second place with Rs 362.76 crore. Bhooth Bangla has now reached third place, and all eyes are on its further collections.

Will the box office dominance continue?

Judging by its first-week performance, it is clear that Bhooth Bangla has the potential to earn even more. If the film picks up momentum over the weekend, it could soon enter the Rs 200 crore club. Currently, this Akshay Kumar-starrer is holding strong at the box office and is proving successful in entertaining audiences.

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