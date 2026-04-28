Home

Entertainment

Bhooth Bangla box office collection worldwide: Akshay Kumars film creates havoc overseas, set to cross Rs 200 crore

Bhooth Bangla box office collection worldwide: Akshay Kumar’s film creates havoc overseas, set to cross Rs 200 crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 12: Akshay Kumar’s film may not have opened as strongly as Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, but it managed to win over audiences by the end of its first week.

Bhooth Bangla poster (PC: Instagram)

Bhooth Bangla box office collection worldwide: Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is performing exceptionally well at the box office. In just 11 days, the film has amassed a staggering Rs 118.85 crore in India and has also taken the worldwide box office by storm. After 11 days of collections, the film is now on its way to setting a new record at the worldwide box office, surpassing Dhurandhar 2. Read on to find out how it achieved this.

Bhooth Bangla’s worldwide earnings on Monday

Bhooth Bangla may not have had a grand opening like Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, but by the end of its first week, the film had won over audiences. In its first week, Akshay Kumar’s comedy collected around Rs 135.45 crore worldwide, and by the ninth day, its earnings had reached Rs 161.60 crore. The film also performed well on Sunday, taking its total collection to over Rs 175 crore. Now, the movie’s worldwide box office figures for Monday have also been revealed.

According to a report by Sacnilk, Priyadarshan’s directorial venture Bhooth Bangla has collected Rs 188.75 crore worldwide till Monday (in 11 days). The film now needs to earn only around Rs 12 crore more to reach the Rs 200 crore mark.

In Fiji, Bhooth Bangla has emerged as the leading Indian film of the year, significantly surpassing Dhurandhar 2.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 39: Ranveer Singh’s film a few crores away from surpassing Baahubali 2

Bhooth Bangla becomes a problem for Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 was once a smash hit at the worldwide box office, but with the arrival of Bhooth Bangla, Aditya Dhar’s film is now struggling to reach greater heights and break Dangal’s record of over Rs 2000 crore. Overseas, theatres have become divided, which is impacting Dhurandhar 2’s earnings.

Also Read: Michael Box Office Collection Day 1: Michael Jackson biopic beats Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla in India – Check detailed report

Priyadarshan’s film also stars Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The movie is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.