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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Worldwide: Akshay Kumars film smashes lifetime records of Stree; Earns Rs...

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Worldwide: Akshay Kumar’s film smashes lifetime records of Stree; Earns Rs…

Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy is witnessing a solid run in cinemas worldwide, drawing strong audience response and climbing past major milestones in its box office journey.

Bhooth Bangla movie poster (PC: IMDb)

The horror comedy space has found a fresh blockbuster as Bhooth Bangla continues its strong run at the global box office. The film starring “OG Khiladi of Bollywood” Akshay Kumar has managed to pull audiences to theatres even in its second week, which is often considered a tough phase for most releases. With steady footfall and positive word of mouth the film has now reached a major milestone worldwide. What makes this performance more interesting is how it has outpaced several popular films in the same genre while maintaining momentum despite new competition entering cinemas.

How much has Bhooth Bangla earned worldwide so far?

As per reports by Sacnilk, after 13 days in theatres, Bhooth Bangla has finally crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide. The film collected around Rs 3.40 crore net in India on day 13, showing a drop from the previous day yet managing to keep numbers stable. Its total India net collection now stands at approximately Rs 124.65 crore, while the gross collection in India is close to Rs 148 crore. Overseas, the film added about Rs 0.75 crore on the same day, taking its international total to nearly Rs 51.50 crore. With this, the worldwide gross has comfortably crossed Rs 200 crore, marking a big achievement for the film.

Also read: Bhooth Bangla box office collection worldwide: Akshay Kumar’s film creates havoc overseas, set to cross Rs 200 crore

What is driving the film’s box office success?

The film opened well with strong weekend numbers and continued to perform during its second weekend. Even though weekday collections dipped slightly, the film recovered quickly, which helped it maintain a steady pace. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film benefits from a mix of comedy and horror that appeals to a wide audience. The reunion between the director and lead actor after many years has also played a key role in attracting viewers.

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Has Bhooth Bangla beaten Stree and other films?

Yes the film has gone past the lifetime collections of Stree and also overtaken Thamma. With this performance it has become one of the top grossing horror comedies in Hindi cinema. It is now placed among the biggest hits of the genre trailing only a few major titles released in recent years.

Also read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar’s film crosses Rs 100 crore in India, beats…

Can Bhooth Bangla reach Rs 300 crore?

While the film has achieved a major milestone its journey ahead may face challenges. New releases are expected to affect its screen count and daily earnings have already started to slow down. However a strong third weekend could still push it closer to the Rs 300 crore mark depending on audience turnout.

Along with Akshay Kumar the film features a strong ensemble cast including Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Late Asrani and Mithila Palkar. Their performances have added depth and humour to the film which has helped it connect with audiences across age groups.

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