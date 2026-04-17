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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshans horror comedy takes strong start yet fails to beats record of THIS Akshay Kumar starrer

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan’s horror comedy takes strong start yet fails to beats record of THIS Akshay Kumar starrer

Early box office buzz around Akshay Kumar’s latest release shows encouraging audience interest, with trade reports highlighting its opening performance and comparing it to the actor’s earlier record-breaking films.

Akshay Kumar’s latest horror comedy Bhooth Bangla has generated strong pre-release excitement among moviegoers and trade circles. The film marks a major reunion between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after many years and also brings the duo back to the horror comedy space that once delivered massive success. Advance buzz has been building due to its star cast, emotional nostalgia factor and genre comeback. Industry watchers have been closely tracking opening trends as early reports suggest solid audience interest across mass circuits and urban centres.

What is Bhooth Bangla’s opening day box office buzz?

Early estimates suggest Bhooth Bangla is expected to collect around Rs 11 to Rs 14 crore net on opening day, including paid previews. With preview earnings already contributing Rs 3.50 crore, the total early figure stands close to Rs 15 crore net. This places the film in a strong position among recent Bollywood releases. The film has reportedly recorded around 12,382 shows on day 1 with occupancy near 19 percent, which shows steady turnout across theatres.

The comparison of Bhooth Bangla with earlier biggies

When compared with Akshay Kumar’s biggest action thriller, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which opened at Rs 15.50 crore net, Bhooth Bangla is seen delivering a similar opening range despite lower budget pressure. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan later struggled due to weak word of mouth and the heavy production cost of Rs 350 crore. In contrast, Bhooth Bangla carries a controlled budget of around Rs 120 crore which gives it a stronger recovery position.

Recent comparison also shows Akshay Kumar’s last film Jolly LLB 3 performing better long term after opening at Rs 12.50 crore and crossing Rs 100 crore globally within days. Bhooth Bangla is now being tracked as one of the top 5 post pandemic openings for Akshay Kumar indicating stable audience response.

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More about Bhooth Bangla

Film features Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi along with late actor Asrani in his final big screen appearance. Strong ensemble cast has added emotional value and nostalgia factor for audience. Priyadarshan returning to horror comedy genre after long gap has also increased curiosity.

Early tracking also suggests Bhooth Bangla has already reached Rs 18.90 crore India gross while India net stands at Rs 15.75 crore. Overseas contribution has added Rs 5 crore pushing worldwide gross close to Rs 23.90 crore. These numbers indicate strong global interest for opening phase.

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