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Bhooth Bangla: Priyadarshan Reacts to Ram Ji Bhala Karein row, clarifies not copied from Satyajit Ray

Bhooth Bangla: Priyadarshan Reacts to ‘Ram Ji Bhala Karein’ row, clarifies ‘not copied’ from Satyajit Ray

Amid comparisons with a classic Satyajit Ray song, Priyadarshan breaks silence and explains why repetition in cinema is normal.

When a new film drops a catchy song, comparisons are almost instant. And that’s exactly what happened with Bhooth Bangla. The film’s track “Ram Ji Bhala Karein” recently caught attention, not just for its vibe but also for sounding familiar to some listeners. Soon, social media started drawing links between its hook line and a classic song from Satyajit Ray’s 1969 film Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne.

Now, filmmaker Priyadarshan has finally reacted, and he’s keeping it simple.

Priyadarshan breaks the silence on song comparison

At a recent event in Mumbai, Priyadarshan addressed the growing chatter around the song. Some people pointed out that the line in “Ram Ji Bhala Karein” feels similar to “Bhuter Raja Dilo Bor,” a popular track from Ray’s film.

But the director made it clear that there is no copying involved. “I have huge respect for him because he’s one of the masters from whom I learned cinema. The word you are telling is ‘bhoot’, yahan bhoot wahan bhoot’. There are hundreds of movies that have used the word ‘deewana’ in Indian cinema. Does that mean the first person who used the word ‘deewana’ has the right to use it? So, it’s only a word.. The tune has nothing to do with that song,” he said.

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Priyadarshan said, ‘Repetition is normal in cinema’

Priyadarshan didn’t just defend the song; he also explained a larger point about filmmaking. According to him, repeating words, themes, or even ideas is quite common in the industry. He gave a simple example: many films use the same words in songs, but that doesn’t mean they are copied. He also pointed out that even film titles get repeated over time. There was already a film called Bhoot Bangla in the past, starring Mehmood and R D Burman. Yet, the same title has been used again for this project.

Calls Satyajit Ray the ‘god of Indian cinema’

While addressing the controversy, Priyadarshan made sure to highlight his respect for Satyajit Ray. “Of course, as I’ve already told you, I respect Satyajit Ray like a god of Indian cinema,” he added. He also shared that the lyrics of the song were written by the lyricist, and the team was confident about their originality.

What to expect from Bhooth Bangla

Apart from the controversy, Bhooth Bangla is shaping up to be an interesting horror-comedy. The film features a strong cast including Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar and Rajesh Sharma. Backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films, the movie is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

The film is set to release in theatres on April 17, with paid previews starting from 9 pm on April 16.

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