Bhooth Bangla Teaser OUT: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan’s OG reunion promises fun comedy with quirky VFX- Watch

Bhooth Bangla Teaser OUT: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshans OG reunion promises fun comedy with quirky VFX- Watch

The much-awaited Bhooth Bangla teaser brings back the iconic duo of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, promising a fun-filled ride with plenty of laughs. While the VFX has a playful, quirky vibe, the teaser gives fans a sneak peek into the light-hearted comedy.

The teaser for Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar and directed by legendary Priyadarshan, is finally here, giving fans a first glimpse of their much-anticipated reunion. The film brings a mix of comedy and supernatural elements, with VFX that adds a quirky touch to the visuals. Audiences are excited to see how the duo’s signature style blends with this fresh storyline.

The first impression of the Bhooth Bangla teaser

The teaser for Priyadarshan’s Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla was released on Thursday. Running for 1 minute and 23 seconds, it shows Akshay delivering his trademark comic timing even as his home is haunted by a ghost. Many fans have said the teaser brings back memories of Priyadarshan and Akshay’s 2007 iconic hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa, highlighting how humor and supernatural themes have been balanced.

The story opens with the legend of Vadhusur of Mangalpur, a ghostly figure believed to target anyone trying to marry there. Akshay inherits a grand palace, slightly smaller than Buckingham Palace, which sets the stage for a hilarious haunted-house experience.

The teaser also introduces Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajesh Sharma and the late Asrani. Akshay’s character is sceptical about ghosts at first, but the teaser hints that he will soon have a change of heart.

Watch the official teaser of Bhooth Bangla here

The reunion of OG’s all all time

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have a long history of successful collaborations in comedy films including Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, De Dana Dan and Khatta Meetha. Bhooth Bangla marks their latest reunion, bringing together familiar humor plus new supernatural twists.

More about Bhooth Bangla

Aakash Kaushik penned the story while Priyadarshan, Rohan Shankar and Abilash Nair crafted the screenplay. Rohan Shankar also wrote the dialogues, and Pritam has composed the music for the film. Bhooth Bangla is set to release in theatres on April 10, 2026, giving fans plenty of time to anticipate the laughs plus chills promised by the teaser.

More about Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar

Priyadarshan is also directing Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in a thriller named Haiwaan, a remake of the 2016 Malayalam film Oppam featuring superstar Mohanlal. Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar are part of the cast, and the shoot wrapped in December 2025.

