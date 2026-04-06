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Bhooth Bangla Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshans horror comedy is nothing but recycled script of Bhool Bhulaiyya 2- Watch

Bhooth Bangla Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s horror comedy is nothing but recycled script of Bhool Bhulaiyya 2- Watch

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla promises horror and comedy but the trailer hints at recycled elements from Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. Audiences debate if it brings new entertainment or follows an old formula.

The king of comedy, Akshay Kumar, is back with director Priyadarshan in a new horror comedy titled Bhooth Bangla. Fans of the duo were eagerly waiting for this collaboration as it marks their return to the genre that made them popular years ago. The trailer, released recently, runs for 3 minutes and 2 seconds and features a mix of comedy, horror, and nostalgia. With a star-studded cast including Vamika Gabbi, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, Paresh Rawal, Late Asrani and Rajpal Yadav, the film promises light-hearted entertainment. The teaser has already sparked curiosity and debates online.

What does the trailer show?

The Bhooth Bangla trailer opens with a comedic tone and quickly shifts into moments of horror. Several sequences in the first half immediately remind viewers of Priyadarshan’s earlier films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hungama, Chup Chup Ke and Bhagam Bhag. The head-slapping pot scene, “Hum koi mandir ka ghanta hai” along with “Behen darr gayi” dialogue and the electrocution sequence feel very familiar.

Tabu’s presence, in particular, brings memories of Manjulika’s character in form of Vadhusur which signifies that she has now become permanent member of this genre. The trailer tries to serve a mix of humor and thrills but largely relies on references that seasoned audiences may have seen before.

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Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s same old formula

While the trailer is intended to be funny and spooky, it struggles to feel fresh. The jokes, though executed well by Akshay Kumar and his supporting cast, often feel recycled. Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal leave a mark with their comic timing, and Asrani’s cameo adds nostalgia for longtime fans. However, the storyline and visual presentation lack novelty.

VFX shots feel outdated and fail to create an immersive horror experience. It becomes evident that Bhooth Bangla might cater mainly to loyal followers of the Akshay-Priyadarshan combination rather than a wider audience seeking new thrills.

Bhooth Bangla or series of nostalgic classics

The trailer has moments that induce laughter, especially when Akshay Kumar enters the frame. References to Hungama and Bhagam Bhag evoke fond memories, and certain horror elements like Tabu’s dance sequence are visually entertaining, but gives another nostalgic vibe of having another “Aami Je Tomaar” or “Bhola Bhaala Tha.”

Yet, the overall feel suggests the film borrows heavily from OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa. It appears as if the trailer is a planned attempt to repackage the old magic in a new wrapper. Comedy fans may enjoy the familiar gags, but viewers hoping for a spectacular new horror-comedy experience might feel underwhelmed.

Watch the trailer of Bhooth Bangla here

The final output for Bhooth Bangla

Overall, Bhooth Bangla follows the classic Priyadarshan formula of mixing humor with suspense, often recalling moments from Bhool Bhulaiyaa and other comedies. The trailer shows that while the film may entertain with familiar jokes and light scares, it lacks the novelty needed to impress new audiences. Fans of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan will likely enjoy the return to their tried-and-tested style.

The film which was originally scheduled to release on April 10, 2026, makers postponed the release by a week and film will now hit theaters on April 17, 2026. Paid previews for the movie will begin on April 16 from 9 pm onwards, giving eager audiences an early glimpse of the horror-comedy.

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