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Bhooth Bangla Trailer X Review: Akshay Kumars horror-comedy gets backlash for Copy Pasting content, Netizens say Sab purana...

Bhooth Bangla Trailer X Review: Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy gets backlash for ‘Copy Pasting’ content, Netizens say ‘Sab purana…’

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunite for Bhooth Bangla, but fans on X are divided, nostalgia overload or just another Bhool Bhulaiyaa repeat?

Just when Bollywood seemed ready to explore fresh ideas in the horror-comedy space, Bhooth Bangla arrives and instantly takes the internet back in time. The much-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film has finally dropped, reuniting him with Priyadarshan, a duo known for delivering cult comedy classics. But instead of pure excitement, the reaction online feels… complicated.

At first glance, the trailer promises everything that once worked: spooky haveli vibes, over-the-top expressions, dramatic background score, and punchlines that try to hit that familiar sweet spot. But here’s the catch: for many viewers, it doesn’t feel new. It feels remembered.

Is Bhooth Bangla a tribute to the golden era of comedy, or is it leaning too heavily on the past? That’s the question fans are asking, and the answers are all over the place.

Bhooth Bangla Trailer OUT

The trailer plays out like a chaotic mix of horror and comedy, with Akshay Kumar at the centre of it all. From haunted corridors to sudden jump scares and comic confusion, it clearly tries to recreate the magic of films that once defined the genre.

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There’s a strong sense of déjà vu, not just in the setting, but in the dialogues, character reactions, and even the rhythm of the jokes. For audiences who grew up watching Priyadarshan’s films, the trailer feels oddly familiar.

And that familiarity? It’s exactly what has divided the internet.

Fans compare it to Bhool Bhulaiyaa

The biggest talking point right now is the comparison with Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Many fans feel Bhooth Bangla looks like a reworked version of the same formula. Here’s what social media users are saying:

One of the viewers wrote, “Tell me how it is different from Bhool Bhulaiya? Same story baar baar late ho sharm nahi aati”

Tell me how is it different from Bhool Bhulaiya?

Same story baar baar late ho sharm nahi aati — Zaid Airtel (@AirtelZaid89800) April 6, 2026

Another added, “Abbe kuch to original bnao vhi same bhul bhulaiya ki script, same dialogues phle ki movies ke like : “bahan dar gyi bahan dar gyi ” “Hum koi mandir ka ghanta hai jo koi bhi bja ke chla jaata hai””

Abbe kuch to original bnao vhi same bhul bhulaiya ki script, same dialogues phle ki movies ke like : “bahan dar gyi bahan dar gyi ” “Hum koi mandir ka ghanta hai jo koi bhi bja ke chla jaata hai” — Mr Shivam (@shivcasm__) April 6, 2026

One more commented, “This looks copy paste of Bhool Bhulaiyaa with dialogue mash-up from Priyadarshan’s old movies, an attempt to create laughter by nostalgia, cinema may fall flat, feel very sad for the team of writers.”

This looks copy paste of bhool bhulaiyaa with dialogues mash up from Priyadarshan’s old movies an attempt to create laughter by nostalgia, cinema may fall flat, feel very sad for team of writers. — Abhishek Anand (@Abbhiaan) April 6, 2026

One of the viewers also asked, “Am I the only one who didn’t find a single scene or dialogue funny? Surely can’t be the only one.”

Am i the only one who didn’t find a single scene or dialogue funny?

Surely can’t be the only one. https://t.co/5x9kiFaxKh — Hilal Chakra (@hilalchakra) April 6, 2026

Another user wrote, “Sab purana lagra hai, nothing new. Jusy copy pasted from Bhool Bhulaiyaa.”

Sab purana lagra hai, nothing new. Jusy copy pasted from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, aise hi karna tha toh Hera Pheri 3 pe hi sara focus rakhna tha gurudev, kaaye kartos tumi — Keyser Soze (@Ayush619Ayush) April 6, 2026

Clearly, a section of the audience isn’t impressed. For them, the trailer feels like a patchwork of old ideas rather than a fresh story.

But not everyone is complaining!

Interestingly, not all reactions are negative. A chunk of fans are loving the nostalgic chaos and calling it a throwback to classic Bollywood comedy.

One of the viewers wrote, “The #BhoothBangla trailer is pure vintage Akshay Kumar x Priyadarshan madness! Feels like a massive crossover of every classic movie they’ve ever done together.”

The #BhoothBangla trailer is pure vintage Akshay Kumar x Priyadarshan madness! Feels like a massive crossover of every classic movie they’ve ever done together. — Screen And Stumps | Movies & Cricket (@ScreenStumps) April 6, 2026

One more commented, “This is the kind of horror I can actually survive”

This is the kind of horror I can actually survive — Navin Kumar (@navinkumar_059) April 6, 2026

Another added, “Trailer is a hit and miss. Hope the movie delivers. Please be good ”

Trailer is a hit and miss. Hope the movie delivers. Please be good — punjabitadka (@Yuverse280767) April 6, 2026

For these viewers, the familiarity is actually a strength. It reminds them of simpler, funnier times in Bollywood.

How is it different from Bhool Bhulaiyaa?

That’s the big debate. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa balanced psychological horror with comedy and had a strong storyline twist, Bhooth Bangla—at least from the trailer, seems to rely more on chaos and nostalgia-driven humour.

The difference, if any, might only become clear once the film is released. For now, the internet verdict is simple:

“Fans say, isme naya kya hai”

Love it or hate it, Bhooth Bangla has managed to get people talking, and in today’s content-heavy world, that’s half the battle won. Whether it turns out to be a clever tribute or just another repeat will only be known after release.

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