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Bhooth Bangla Twitter Review: Akshay Kumars comedy wins hearts, but netizens are not happy with... - Check reactions

Bhooth Bangla Twitter Review: Akshay Kumar’s comedy wins hearts, but netizens are not happy with… – Check reactions

Bhooth Bangla Twitter Review: Bhooth Bangla hits theatres on April 16, with paid previews starting at 9 pm. This comedy entertainer marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan. After t

Bhooth Bangla Review

Bhooth Bangla Twitter Review: Bhooth Bangla hits theatres on April 16, with paid previews starting at 9 pm. This comedy entertainer marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan. After the first screenings, several Akshay Kumar fans watched the film and took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their honest reactions. The response has been a mix of excitement, praise, and some criticism.

After reading the reviews on Twitter, it looks like Bhooth Bangla is a classic Priyadarshan-style movie that mixes comedy with horror. Akshay Kumar’s perfect comic timing drives the story, especially in the first half. The interval twist is a big surprise for the audience. The first half of the movie is fun and interesting, but the second half gets darker, which might not work for everyone.

Bhooth Bangla Reviews on Twitter

One movie lover said, “Bhooth Bangla blends horror and comedy across its 2-hour 45-minute runtime, with the first half leaning more towards humour, while the post-interval portions explore a darker past.”

Another movie buff stretched the screenplay could have been tighter, and the movie’s length feels a little long. He further mentioned that Tabu’s performances added depth, but some of the supporting actors, like Mithila Palkar and Wamiqa Gabbi, could have been used better. “On-screen presentation could have been simpler. Tabu was effective, although an actress of her calibre deserved more powerful moments. Mithila Palkar and Wamiqa Gabbi, they felt, did not get much scope,” said a movie critic.

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A third user noted, “The writing could have been sharper and the runtime tighter.” Meanwhile, another reaction read, “WHAT. WAS. THAT!!!!!!! Banger of an interval point! Absolutely unexpected! All guesses and predictions failed!”

Another moviegoer wrote, “#BhoothBangla is a paisa vasool entertainer. Akshay Kumar proves once again that no one does situational comedy better than him. Priyadarshan brings back nostalgia with the Akki–PD combo. Top-notch first half and a decent second half.”

Check some more reviews of Bhooth Bangla

Reviewed from U.S. A. , just watched #BhoothBangla, film is a refreshing return to classic Bollywd comedy. film proves that OG comedy is truly back—and no one, I repeat, no one, does it better than #AkshayKumar. solid entertainer that reminds u y #Ak is still the king of comedy. — Akshay Kumar – USA Updates (@bollywoodwiki07) April 17, 2026

#Bhoothbangla : When it comes to Comedy

No one is Close to Akshay Kumar |

Yeh banda Sirf Khush nahi Karta hai balki Suhagrat Feel karadega❤️

The OG Comedy King. pic.twitter.com/p8jg9kyDm2 — Nik Friday Reviews (@Nik_Wani_) April 17, 2026

#BhoothBangla Review: 3.5/5 ⭐

Akki-Priyadarshan magic is back! Akki top form me h par #Dhurandhar2 lalch dikha raha ₹1103Cr (net) & ₹1733Cr (WW) ke bad bhi 50% screens nhi chhod raha. Film achhi h par screens ki kmi se nuksan ho raha #AkshayKumar #RanveerSingh #BoxOffice pic.twitter.com/Jsbd99acMU — @BoxOfficeTruth (@mayurindurkar31) April 17, 2026

No VFX, no CGI, Body Double only Raw, Rustic and Real Action

Bollywood Khiladi #AkshayKumar Action King for a reason!#BhoothBangla now hourly Trending 4.90K pic.twitter.com/YAHeFUe2oa — ABHIJIT_AK warrior (@r6607794) April 17, 2026

Bhooth Bangla box office collection

The Strong advance bookings of Bhooth Bangla and nostalgic anticipation from Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar’s reunion suggest a promising box office start. According to trade website Sacnilk.com, the film sold 129690 tickets across 12784 shows for its opening day, totalling Rs 6.8 crore in advance sales, including blocked seats. This marks a positive sign for the box office following a quieter period earlier in the year.

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi.

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