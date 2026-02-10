Bhooth Bangla vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa? T-series clears air on ‘script rework’ rumours around Akshay Kumar’s film

For the past few days, industry chatter has been unusually loud around Akshay Kumar’s upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. The buzz? That the script of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was allegedly reworked and repurposed for this film. The speculation spread quickly across portals and social media, leaving fans confused about whether the two projects were somehow connected.

Now, T-Series has stepped in to firmly put an end to the rumours. The production house has clearly stated that Bhooth Bangla and the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise have absolutely nothing to do with each other, not in story, not in script, not in rights, and not in creative origin.

T-Series breaks the silence on the rumours

On Tuesday, T-Series addressed the growing speculation and called the claims baseless. The studio stressed that the two films are “entirely unrelated” and dismissed any suggestion that an old script was recycled or modified for Akshay Kumar’s new project.

Shiv Chanana, co-producer at T-Series, spoke openly about the matter and clarified that there is no truth to the reports linking the two films.

“We have also come across some articles, but the fact is we have never received any script from Mr Priyadarshan or his team for making a Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise,” Shiv said.

He further explained that both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were developed as fresh, original stories under T-Series’ supervision, with no connection to any earlier scripts that are now being discussed online.

“It is our franchise”

Shiv also underlined the ownership of the franchise while dismissing the chatter. “It is our franchise. If anything has to be developed, it will be developed by us and under our supervision, which is exactly how Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were made. I don’t understand where these stories are coming from, this was never the case.”

The production house has urged audiences to trust only official announcements rather than unverified reports doing the rounds.

So what is Bhooth Bangla really about?

While rumours were flying, Bhooth Bangla quietly continued its production journey. Directed by Priyadarshan, the horror-comedy stars Akshay Kumar along with Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The film was earlier slated for a May 15, 2026, release. However, the makers have now preponed it to April 10, 2026, aiming to avoid box office congestion and secure a stronger theatrical window.

In a statement, the makers said, “With the shift in its release date, the makers aim to tap into a favourable theatrical window while avoiding box office congestion. In line with this approach, Akshay Kumar has ensured that each of his films receives a fair theatrical run, allowing audiences ample time to fully engage with its box office journey.”

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films, the film has been shot across Rajasthan, Jaipur, and Hyderabad.

For now, one thing is clear, Bhooth Bangla is its own story, and the ghosts of Bhool Bhulaiyaa are not haunting this set.