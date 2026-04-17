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Bhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Can Akshay Kumars film turn tables on Day 1?

Bhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Can Akshay Kumar’s film turn tables on Day 1?

Will Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla be able to break the opening record of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Here’s a detailed report.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Early Estimates: The popular pairing of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan has returned to the box office after a long gap, creating significant buzz. Their much-awaited horror comedy film Bhooth Bangla has finally been released, with paid previews from April 16, 9 pm. Following its release, attention has shifted from Dhurandhar 2, with reports suggesting a dip in its earnings since yesterday. All eyes are now on Bhooth Bangla.

Bhooth Bangla witnessed strong advance bookings, and it is expected to open on a solid note. According to a report by Sacnilk.com, Bhooth Bangla is likely to earn around Rs 3.50–3.75 crore on its opening day. As per live updates, the film has earned approximately Rs 1.00 crore so far, taking its Indian gross collection to Rs 1.18 crore.

Based on current trends, Bhooth Bangla is now expected to earn over Rs 15 crore on its opening day. Earlier, before the preview shows, the film was predicted to collect around Rs 12.50 crore, similar to Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3. Trade experts say these numbers are quite strong, especially since the film is not releasing on a holiday and belongs to the horror-comedy genre. The film has also seen a good response in major cities, with strong spot bookings, along with advance bookings and blocked seats.

Bhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar

The total Indian net collection of Bhooth Bangla is said to be around Rs 1.00 crore so far. However, the final figures are still awaited, and the film’s actual earnings will be clear only once the official numbers are released. That said, it seems unlikely that Bhooth Bangla will be able to break the opening record of Dhurandhar 2. However, credit must be given to the makers for at least attempting to compete with it. While several other filmmakers chose to postpone their releases, Ekta Kapoor, Priyadarshan, and Akshay Kumar went ahead and brought their film to theatres.

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What will happen to Bhoot Bangla at the box office?

It is worth noting that Akshay Kumar is seen entertaining audiences with his comic timing in the film Bhooth Bangla. He is paired opposite Wamiqa Gabbi in the film. The cast also includes Tabu, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and Asrani.

The film is expected to witness a rise in its earnings over the weekend. In fact, it has been a while since a strong horror-comedy has been released at the box office.

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