Home

Entertainment

Bhoothnath Child Actor Aman Siddiqui Who Played Shah Rukh Khan’s Son ‘Banku’ Looks Like This Now

Bhoothnath Child Actor Aman Siddiqui Who Played Shah Rukh Khan’s Son ‘Banku’ Looks Like This Now

Meet child actor Aman Siddiqui, you might remember him from the iconic comedy-horror movie, Bhoothnath. 'Banku' was the name of the character played by Aman starring with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Bhoothnath Child Actor Aman Siddiqui Who Played Shah Rukh Khan's Son 'Banku' Looks Like This Now

Mumbai: One of the most loved films released in 2008 was the comedy-drama movie Bhootnath. The character of a ghost played by Amitabh Bachchan in the movie gained much love from the audience. Do you also remember the playful kid from the movie? The movie would have been incomplete if don’t mention the name of the little kid from the Bhootnaath movie. Banku who kept us all entertained with his funny jokes and playful banter with Bhootnaath gripped the audience with a new perspective in the film. Banku’s mother’s role was portrayed by Juhi Chawla in the comedy-drama movie. Here’s an update on the iconic Banku character which was portrayed by Aman Siddiqui.

Trending Now

Even after decades of its release, the horror-comedy film never ceases to drop its entertainment bar. Now Aman Siddiqui who played the character in the film Bhootnath has become unrecognisable and smart. So here’s a current look at the iconic Bhootnaath character Banku.

You may like to read

Here’s Aman Siddiqui’s Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aman Siddiqui (@amansiid)

Aman Siddique is seen striking a candid pose for the camera and keeps a beaming smile. In his recent Instagram posts, Banku is not recognisable at all. While fans find it difficult to accept the fact that Banku has grown out to be smart and handsome.

Fans on Instagram were amazed to find out the transformation of Aman Siddique. An Instagram user wrote, “Banku… tu bada ho gaya re (sic).” Another Bollywood fan wrote, “Can’t survive in the universe where you’ve lost your chubby cheeks (heart and crying emojis) (sic).” The third fan commented, “Handsome would be an understatement (sic).” While the fourth fan penned, “Ohhh hmaare bhootnath m herooo banku bhaiyaaa thoo handsome hogye (heart emojis) (Ohh now look at him our Banku brother is now handsome) (sic).”

Aman Siddiqui’s Professional Career

For the unknown Amaan Siddiqui is a well-known child actor. He had earlier appeared in movies and collaborated with leading brands for advertisements, with Amitabh Bachchan. In an interview, Aman revealed about the time he spent with Amitabh Bachchan on the sets. He also added that he used to play with him and he also assisted him in multiple sequences.

What Does Aman Siddiqui Other Than Acting?

Aman on his Instagram handle has more than 6,700 followers, his Instagram bio is captioned as, ‘Still no pressure’. He also has a separate account where to shows off his interest in doodling. Here’s a quick look at Aman Siddiqui’s doodling art.

Take a look at Aman Siddiqui’s Doodling:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aman Siddiqui (@amansiid)

Apart from doodling Aman is also a music lover. On his Instagram handle, we found an animated picture that shows how much music means to him. Apart from acting the star kid was also seen performing multiple times during his college functions at St. Xavier’s College. Aman also loves to listen to American rap music.

In one of his Instagram posts Aman wrote, “ I’m daydreaming and I’m steady just strappin’ our child in the rearview ” – Jeffery Lamar Williams from the track – ” You Said ” featuring Quavious Keyate Marshall from the Album: “Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls”. I believe this is one track I won’t stop appreciating all my life, regardless of what impact my age, experiences, and company will have on my ability to process music. It’s time people stop considering this genre as 3rd class junk due to the misconception about its crass lyrics and heavy beats or at least give it a listen before critiquing it. 3 years of listening to this 6-minute masterpiece, is worth every single listen. It’s art, at least for me!!

Take a look at Aman Siddiqui’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aman Siddiqui (@amansiid)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aman Siddiqui (@amansiid)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aman Siddiqui (@amansiid)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.