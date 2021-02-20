After receiving love globally and from the audience as well, Bhor has now received a thumbs up from Bollywood celebs. Ace Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar praised the film for the depiction of the harsh realities of rural India and congratulated director Kamakhya Narayan Singh on the success of the film. Also Read - Tara Sutaria in Rs 3,10,000 Ivory Lehenga is Epitome of Elegance And Grace

Shoojit Sircar took to his Instagram page and posted, "What a beautiful film about harsh realities.. in love with all the characters..Fine performance by all actors.. my congratulations to Director Kamakhya and the entire crew:)))))".

Actor Manoj Tripathi also congratulated the team of 'Bhor', the acclaimed actor tweeted writing, "बधाइयाँ आप सबको !!👏👏👏💥💥🌸"

Pankaj Tripathi also extended his warm wishes towards the team and congratulated director Kamakhya Narayan Singh. The talented actor took to his Twitter account and wrote, “शुभकामनाएँ पूरी टीम और @kamakhyanarayan जी आपको।

Bhor has received critical acclaim at more than thirty film festivals including ‘Cairo International Film Festival’, ‘International Film Festival of India’ (GOA), Indo – Berlin Film Week (Berlin), Melbourne India Film Festival, Australia. The film also won the best director award at Ottawa Indian Film Festival and two awards Caleidoscope Indian Film festival of Boston.

The film revolves around Budhni, a girl from the Musahar community in Bihar who dreams to pursue her education despite her marriage below legal age and how she fights all odds to build a toilet for sanitation. The film has an ensemble cast of Nalneesh Neel, Devesh Rajan, Saveri Sree Gaur & Punya Prasun Bajpai.

Bhor is produced by AK Singh of Gyanesh Films and is helmed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh.