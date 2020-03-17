Bigg Boss 13 finalists and most loved jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have released the first look of their upcoming music video ‘Bhula Dunga’. Taking to Instagram, the duo has shared the poster on their respective handles and it has gone insanely viral. In the poster, the two can be seen looking into each other’s eyes as they look head over heels in love with each other. The poster is also proof of their electric chemistry and fans can’t keep calm. While Shehnaaz looks gorgeous in a purple dress, Sidharth looks dapper in a white t-shirt and denim jacket. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's Latest Picture is All About Pure Love

Sharing the poster, Sidharth wrote, “Are you ready to witness #SidNaaz‘s undeniable chemistry in @darshanravaldz love ballad ‘BHULA DUNGA’? Coming soon! Stay tuned!! @shehnaazgill @punitjpathakofficial @naushadepositive @kaushal_j @indiemusiclabel @ghuggss @gautidihatti @dhruwal.patel.” (sic) Also Read - Entertainment News Today March 16, 2020: Ex-Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill to Feature in Darshan Raval's Song 'Bhula Dunga'

Take a look at the poster here:



As soon as the poster was out, Sidharth Shukla’s fans started trending the hashtag #BhulaDungaFirstLook and it became top trends on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

One user tweeted, “U guys always leave me in awe I am spellbound by the surreal chemistry of @sidharth_shukla & @Shehnazgill123 #SidNaaz is love #BhulaDungaFirstLook.” (sic)

Another user wrote, “both are soo much in love looking at first picture perfect…. first look and broken internet trending worldwide….both are looking daamn hot #BhulaDungaFirstLook.”

both are soo much in love looking at first picture perfect….

first look and broken internet

trending worldwide…. both are looking daamn hot#BhulaDungaFirstLook pic.twitter.com/Ekxkkfq615 — Bhavin Parmar (Sidheart-Fan)♥️ (@Imfoxbb) March 17, 2020

The extreme Hotness in just pics. Imagine the Video of their COME BACK with UNDENIABLE CHEMISTRY🔥🔥#BhulaDungaFirstLook pic.twitter.com/1bPEg6nLOY — SidNaaz (@SidNaazFever) March 17, 2020

All those oversmart Sidhearts trending BhulaDungaWithSid are doing it for themselves not for sid. And FYI, sid is himself using “SidNaaz” hashtag in his posts #BhulaDungaFirstLook — Sid&Sana💙 (@Hrithika_kk) March 17, 2020

#BhulaDungaFirstLook

May this song be a super hit and specially.

Can’t wait to see the Music Video. @sidharth_shukla

Wishing you the best for many more unique projects.#BhulaDungaWithSid — #BiggBoss_Tak (@neWsabtSID) March 17, 2020

Getting in touch with your true self must be your first priority.#BhulaDungaFirstLook #BhulaDungaWithShehnaaz@Shehnazgill123 — Shaxkhan (@Shahzaib_khan87) March 17, 2020



Speaking more about the song, Naushad Khan, MD, Indie Music Label, who will be releasing the track on its official YouTube page said, “We have completed the shoot for the song and aim to release it at the earliest. I wouldn’t want to divulge more details but fans of Darshan, Siddharth and Shehnaz are in for a very special song.”

Apart from Sidharth and Shehnaaz, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are set to share screen space again in a music video titled ‘Kalla Sohna Nai’, which is releasing soon. Earlier, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were seen together in a music video titled ‘Baarish’.