‘Nari Shakti’: Bhumi Pednekar And ‘Thank You For Coming’ Team Visit New Parliament Building Amid Green Nod to Women’s Reservation Bill

Bhumi Pednekar and her co-stars from 'Thank You For Coming' recently visited the New Parliament Building while they were accompanied by Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Bhumi Pednekar And ‘Thank You For Coming’ Team at New Parliament Building: Bhumi Pednekar and her co-stars from her upcoming movie ‘Thank You For Coming’ visited the New Parliament Building on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Bhumi along with Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi and Dolly Singh reached the ‘temple of democracy’. The actresses dressed in traditional attire were accompanied by Union Minister of Information And Broadcasting Anurag Thakur. Prior to the Thank You For Coming team, Padma Shri recipient Kangana Ranaut and Miss India International 2007 Esha Gupta also visited the New Parliament Building. Kangana and Esha had hailed as Women’s Reservation Bill was introduced on the very same day.

THANK YOU FOR COMING TEAM AT NEW PARLIAMENT BUILDING:

#WATCH | Delhi | Cast of the film ‘Thank You for Coming’ – Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi visit the new Parliament building. pic.twitter.com/LUXjdRueA8 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2023

BHUMI PEDNEKAR, SHEHNAAZ GILL, SHIBANI BEDI AND DOLLY SINGH VISIT NEW PARLIAMENT BUILDING

Bhumi, Shehnaaz, Shibani and Dolly donned ethnic sarees as Union Minister Anurag Thakur walked with them inside the newly constructed Parliament Building. The Thank You For Coming actresses looked at the aesthetic artwork and architecture depicting India’s ancient cultural heritage. Shehnaaz and Shibani also took pictures during their visit. Bhumi, Shibani and Dolly are known for speaking on feminist and women-centric issues time and again. Their upcoming movie is also based on independent thinking women in present day Indian society. Kangana, who has done major women-oriented roles in movies had reacted to Women’s Reservation Bill and said, “This is a wonderful idea, this is all because of our honourable PM Modi and this govt and his (PM Modi) thoughtfulness towards the upliftment of women.” She further added, “The first session of the new Parliament has been dedicated to women empowerment and upliftment…PM Modi has kept women as the priority…This is fantastic…” Esha, who was praised for portraying a strong-willed woman in Aashram 3 also opined, “It’s a beautiful thing that PM Modi has done. It’s a very progressive thought…This Reservation Bill will give equal powers to women…It’s a big step for our country. PM Modi promised it and delivered it…”

