Bhumi Pednekar condemns rape and death threats against female CJP protester, says ‘As women we face…’

Bhumi Pednekar has reacted to the abuse faced by a female CJP protester, highlighting the challenges women often encounter and urging people to respond with empathy instead of harassment.

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Bhumi Pednekar backs female CJP protester after threats (PC: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar has spoken out against the alleged rape and death threats received by a young female CJP protester. The actor shared a strong message against online harassment and said that people should not target anyone simply because they have a different opinion. Her comments came after she watched an interview of the protester where the woman appeared emotionally affected by the abuse she had allegedly faced. Bhumi highlighted the impact such threats can have on a person’s mental health and called for more empathy and responsible conversations.

Bhumi Pednekar reacts to threats against young protester

Bhumi Pednekar shared a video on social media where she addressed the harassment faced by the female protester. The actor said she was disturbed after watching the woman’s interview and seeing the effect of the online abuse on her.

Bhumi said, “I saw a video on the internet where a young girl, who was a part of the protest, was giving an interview and she looked visibly broken and shaken. Her video went viral and since then she has been getting non-stop rape threats and death threats. Not just her, her mother and her family are also getting them and that is unacceptable.” The actor strongly condemned the threats and said such behaviour should never become a response to disagreements.

Bhumi says women should not be targeted for their opinions

Talking about the larger issue of harassment faced by women, Bhumi said that criticism and differences of opinion should not turn into intimidation or abuse. She added, “We cannot bully a young girl. We cannot put a psychosis in a young girl’s mind because we disagree with her opinion. As women, we face a lot of harassment.”

Through her statement, Bhumi pointed out how women often face additional challenges when they express their views publicly. She stressed that disagreements should be handled through conversations rather than threats.

Bhumi Pednekar highlights the impact of online abuse

The actor also spoke about her own experiences as a public figure and explained how online negativity can affect mental well-being. Bhumi said, “And as a public figure, I have gone through this experience and I cannot tell you how much it has a deep lasting impact on someone’s mental health. We all just want one thing that the country should progress, the country should prosper and by being united, if we keep the right things in the right way, then we will see the right change. I just want to leave this thought behind.”

See Bhumi Pednekar’s viral video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)

Bhumi’s statement comes after criticism over protest remarks

Bhumi’s comments came days after she faced reactions for her views on the language used during the NEET 2026 protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. In an earlier video, the actor questioned the use of abusive language during some protest-related clips and appealed for respectful communication. However, her remarks received criticism from some social media users who felt she should have also addressed other aspects of the protests including alleged police action against demonstrators.

The protests began over demands related to the alleged NEET 2026 paper leak and calls for changes in the education system. The demonstrations later intensified after clashes between protesters and police.