Home

Entertainment

Bhumi Pednekar credits OTT for stronger female roles, says women take bigger risks with scripts

Bhumi Pednekar credits OTT for stronger female roles, says women take bigger risks with scripts

Bhumi Pednekar says OTT has changed the game for women, giving them stronger stories and more space to take bold risks.

There was a time when female roles in films were often limited, predictable, and sometimes even sidelined. But things are changing, and fast. According to Bhumi Pednekar, the rise of OTT platforms has not just opened doors but completely reshaped the space for women in the industry. Speaking at the International Film Festival Delhi 2026, the actor shared how streaming platforms have helped create stronger, more meaningful roles for women, roles that are no longer just supporting but leading from the front.

How OTT platforms are changing stories for women

Bhumi didn’t hold back while talking about this shift. She believes that women have always been brave when it comes to choosing scripts, but now they finally have the platform to back that courage. She said, “I feel with OTT, especially for women, the narrative has become a lot stronger, because a lot of those shows, a lot of those films are led by women. Women have always been a lot more courageous and brave while choosing their scripts. OTT just gives them the right platform.”

And honestly, it shows. From crime thrillers to emotional dramas, female-led stories are not just being made, they’re being watched, discussed, and celebrated.

Bhumi Pednekar’s advice to young women entering films

Having completed a decade in the industry, Bhumi also had a message for aspiring actresses. And it wasn’t sugar-coated. She pointed out that while the industry may seem intimidating from the outside, it’s not as scary as it’s often made out to be, if you know how to navigate it. “Even now in India, we think the world of films is very dangerous, but it’s not. Many women have become very capable in this world. If you have a dream, there will be many people who tell you ‘no,’ but you have to listen to that ‘yes.’ Always stay safe and know which people are right and which are wrong. Experience will teach you that.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Bhumi also opened up about dealing with criticism, and her approach is quite interesting. Instead of reacting, she channels everything into her work. “Actions speak louder than words. For women, that is our most powerful tool,” she said, adding that every time she feels undermined, it fuels her even more. She described it as a kind of internal push that drives her to prove herself through performance rather than words.

A career that reflects change

From her debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha to recent projects, Bhumi’s journey mirrors this shift in storytelling. In 2025, she appeared in Mere Husband Ki Biwi and the Netflix show The Royals. While the show received mixed reviews, it still managed to pull strong viewership numbers. In 2026, she kicked off with Dalda on Amazon Prime Video, stepping into the role of a cop with a complex past, another example of how female characters are becoming more layered.

The bigger question now is, are we finally entering a phase where women-led stories are not the exception but the norm? If Bhumi Pednekar’s take is anything to go by, that shift has already begun.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.