Home

Entertainment

Bhumi Pednekar Down With Dengue, Shares Pics From Hospital Bed: ‘8 Din Ka Torture…’

Bhumi Pednekar Down With Dengue, Shares Pics From Hospital Bed: ‘8 Din Ka Torture…’

Bhumi Pednekar shared her selfies from hospital bed. She has been unwell since 8 days due to dengue. Here's a look at the post shared by the actor.

Bhumi Pednekar Down With Dengue, Shares Pics From Hospital Bed: '8 Din Ka Torture...'

Actor Bhumi Pednekar who has been missing in action these days has been hospitalised in Mumbai after suffering from dengue. She took to her official Instagram handle to share two photos of her lying on the hospital bed. Bhumi gave an update about her health after getting treatment for more than 8 days. She wrote, “Ek Dengue ke machar ne, mujhe 8 din ka massive torture de diya. But today I woke up feeling like a WOW, so I had to click a selfie. Guys be careful, cause the last few days were extremely tough for my family and I. Mosquito repellents are a must right now. Keep your immunity up. High pollution levels have most of our immunities compromised. Quite a few people I know have gotten dengue recently. Yet again ek invisible virus ne halat kharab kar di :)”.

Trending Now

Bhumi Pednekar also thanked her doctors at Hinduja Hospital for taking good care of her. “Thank you my doctors for taking such good care of me @hindujahospital @bajankhusrav #DrAgarwal Big shout out to the nursing, kitchen and cleaning staff that were so kind and helpful”, she added. In the end, the Thank You for Coming actor thanked her mother and sister for being with her. “Most of all Maa, samu and my Tanu ❤️ @sumitrapednekar @samikshapednekar @tanumourya745”, Bhumi concluded.

You may like to read

On her dengue post, Bhumi Pednekar got several get well soon messages from her friends from the industry. Neha Dhupia wrote, “Feel better bhooms ❤️”. Thank You For Coming director Karan Boolani wrote, “Ma’am please take care 🙏🏽🤲🏽”. Saba Pataudi commented, “Been there . Completely understand. Take care n rest it out. 💜 Takes longer than the immediate affects . Recovery..gradually. Go easy. @bhumipednekar”.

Here’s a look at Bhumi Pednekar’s post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

What is Dengue?

Dengue is a debilitating mosquito-borne disease caused by any one of four closely related dengue viruses. The fever is painful. Most cases of dengue fever can be treated at home with pain medicine. However, there is no specific treatment for dengue. The patient should rest as much as possible. Take acetaminophen to control fever and relieve pain. Do not take aspirin or ibuprofen as it is not recommended by the doctors.

India.com wishes Bhumi Pednekar’s speedy recovery.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.