Mumbai: Actor Bhumi Pednekar met Union Minister for Women and Child Development and former actor Smriti Irani on Tuesday. The duo shared smiles for a selfie together, posted by Badhaai Do actor on her Instagram handle. In the caption, she wrote, "@smritiiraniofficial loved meeting you today. More power to you ma'am for all the amazing work you're doing towards uplifting our gender, the children of our country, and all compromised communities."

Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar’s post:



Fans dropped several comments like beautiful, awesome on the post appreciating the duo. However, several users dropped political comments asking about cylinder prices and hike in LPG prices. One of the users wrote, "Ask her to protest against LPG price hike as well."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi will be seen essaying the role of a feisty journalist in her upcoming film ‘Bhakshak‘, which is inspired by true events. Apart from this, the actor has multiple other projects in the pipeline including ‘Raksha Bandhan‘, ‘Afwaah‘, ‘The Lady Killer‘, ‘Bheed‘, and ‘Govinda Naam Mera‘.

(With inputs from IANS)