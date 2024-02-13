Bhumi Pednekar on Receiving Unanimous Praise For Bhakshak: 'Empower A Woman...'

Home

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is currently basking in the success of the latest OTT release of Bhakshak. Bhumi takes sets on a journey where a confident young reporter helps orphan girls from being abused.

Mumbai: The latest release of Bhumi Padnekar’s movie on OTT giant Netflix has made the headlines on the internet. The young Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is basking in the love and appreciation she is receiving for her outstanding performance in Bhakshak. She is being widely praised for her skillful and exceptional portrayal of a fearless journalist who confronts a girl trafficking network in the thriller. Take a look at what Bhumi Pednekar had to say about her latest OTT release.

Bhakshak: ‘I’m Passionate About Work’, Says Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi is delighted that Bhakshak showcases a woman as the catalyst for change, as the hero, a concept that is rarely seen in Indian cinema. The film’s portrayal of a woman advocating for her fellow women and risking her life to protect them is what makes Bhakshak a successful and impactful film.

Bhumi says, “As an actor, nothing is more joyous than unanimous praise from the film industry, media, and audience about one’s performance. I’m very emotional and passionate about my work, every film of mine has a special place in my heart. For me, Bhakshak is at the top of that heap because of the powerful story that it is saying and also because I play a woman who is the agent of change.”

She adds, “That is rare in Indian cinema as very few films empower a woman to be leaders of change, to be the ones who better society. I have always believed in playing women who are powerful, who contribute to nation building, and who empower fellow women to stand up against injustice, and patriarchy & are vocal about their rights and needs.”

Bhumi further says, “I thank my director Pulkit, Red Chillies, and the writer Jyotsana Nath for giving me a project that has allowed me to act from my heart. I’m thrilled with the love that is coming my way. It tells me that I have picked the right project that has touched the hearts of people. It also tells me that people want to see me do meaningful stories that are content forward (sic).”

Bhumi Pednekar’s Professional Front

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in Takth which will be directed by Karan Johar, the movie will be released on August 11, 2024.

