Bhumi Pednekar Plans Visiting Los Angeles To Start A New Chapter, Looks Forward To Working In Hollywood

After basking success from the latest release of Bhakshak, it is now rumoured that Bhumi Pednekar is looking forward to make her debut in Hollywood. However it is to be noted that there have been no official announcement from the diva.

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is currently enjoying the overwhelming praise and admiration she has received for her outstanding performance in the movie Bhakshak.The film made its appearance on OTT giant Netflix, and her incredibly nuanced and exceptional portrayal in the film has garnered tremendous applause from the audience. It is worth noting that the film Bhakshak has achieved a significant milestone, bringing pride to India on the global stage for non-English films, ranking among the top five worldwide. Also, it is to be believed that, Bhumi is now considering offers from Hollywood after the buzz surrounding Bhakshak, and she is set to attend meetings in Los Angeles.

A news report published by Bollywood Hungama claimed that Bhumi has plans to go international looking at her career in the film industry. The source claimed by the media house read, “Bhumi has been at the top of her acting game for almost 9 years now. Most of her films have found audiences across the world given how content-forward they are (sic).“

The source further claimed, “Take the case of Bhakshak – it’s trending globally and her performance has caught the attention of filmmakers in the West. Given her body of work and how the world wants to make global stories with a local heart, Bhumi fits right in the scheme of things (sic).”

The source also stated, “Bhumi has Hollywood aspirations but she won’t choose a film just for the sake of it. She has been very careful picking the right scripts here and Bhumi will take her time to choose the best even in the West. It is too important for Bhumi to represent India and portray Indian women correctly in cinema. So, she is exploring the right role that does justice to her vision for cinema. She has a trip lined up to assess the offers on the table,”

Bhumi Pednekar Reveals How Her Mother Felt Watching Bhakshak

Bhumi in her recent Instagram post shared a descriptive caption that praised her mother. In the caption, Bhumi wrote, “Mummy gives me a gold coin every time she feels I have grown as an actor. After watching Bhakshak, i remember how overwhelmed mom got and I somewhere knew I have another one coming my way. I remember the ride back home. No one spoke. Once we were home, samiksha started talking to me and there were just tears rolling down her eyes (sic).”

She further added, “(Bhumi’s mother) said – This film is beyond what it does for you, it’s about what it does for those children. We can’t fail them again. Today I have 7 coins from mom 🙂 There is no award greater than the one that I get from my family @sumitrapednekar @samikshapednekar thank you for being my biggest cheerleader and my biggest critic (sic).”

Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

Now that Bhumi Pednekar can go international the diva looks forward to making her first appearance in Hollywood. It is also believed that Bhumi will be soon visiting the West during March or April, which would help her career grow in Hollywood.

