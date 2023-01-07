Bhumi Pednekar Raises The Mercury Level in a Hot Brown Bikini as She Plays With Waves – See Pics From Tulum

Bhumi Pednekar looks unbelievably hot in a brown bikini as she posts pictures from her vacation in Tulum, Mexico. Check out her viral pictures here.

Bhumi Pednekar in bikini: Actor Bhumi Pednekar is currently vacationing in Tulum, Mexico. The actor took to social media to drop the first set of images from her stylish holiday. From wearing figure-hugging skirts to rocking that hot bod in bikinis, Bhumi has been slaying with her beach fashion in the pictures.

In the latest post on Instagram, Bhumi is seen flaunting her toned abs in a ruched skirt with a thigh-high slit and a matching blouse. In the second picture, she is seen playing with water in a brown bikini. Bhumi looks hot in her beachy avatar as she flaunts her curves and lets the world have a glimpse into her super fun vacation. She is seen swinging her way into the hearts of the fans in another video.

Bhumi has had a whirlwind of change in her fashion picks after she got Rhea Kapoor on board as her stylist last year. Her looks are all about taking risks and going big on fashion everytime she steps out of her house. From wearing lots of sparkles, and sheer, high-slit dresses to necklines featuring a deep plunge, Bhumi has been experimenting with her looks.

The shy and simple Bhumi from her on-screen appearances is definitely no longer the same in her real life. She is owning her sexuality and flaunting her confidence on her sleeves. Do you like her vacay look here?