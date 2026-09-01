Bhumi Pednekar reacts to Delhi bus rape case involving 16-year-old, questions repeated crimes against women: ‘How can we…’

Bhumi Pednekar has expressed concern over the reported case involving a 16-year-old in Delhi. Her reaction has brought renewed attention to questions around safety and the need for stronger action against sexual violence.

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Bhumi Pednekar reacts to minor’s rape in Delhi bus (PC: Twitter)

The alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl inside a moving bus in the Delhi-NCR region has triggered fresh concern over the safety of women and children. The case has also drawn attention from actor Bhumi Pednekar, who expressed anger over how such horrific incidents continue to surface despite years of discussion about women’s safety. Her reaction came as details of the case emerged and two men linked to the bus were arrested. The incident has raised serious questions about the safety of passengers travelling alone and the responsibility of those operating private buses. The investigation is still underway.

What did Bhumi Pednekar say about the case?

Bhumi Pednekar shared her reaction on Instagram Stories and questioned why society continues to witness such crimes repeatedly. Expressing her frustration she wrote, “How can we see this happen again and again and again! Shame!” Her brief statement reflected the wider anger surrounding the alleged assault and the continuing concerns about crimes against women and children.

What happened to the 16-year-old girl?

According to police, the teenager from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh had left home on August 3 after being reprimanded by her mother over her studies. She was reportedly travelling towards her cousin’s home in Sector 63 in Noida. After getting off at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida as heavy rain set in she became stranded and tried to find a way to continue her journey.

A bus then stopped after she signalled to the driver. Police said the conductor allegedly told her that the vehicle was heading towards Sector 63. Believing this she boarded the sleeper bus. Investigators said there were no other passengers inside at the time.

Alleged assault inside the moving bus

Police allege that the conductor began behaving inappropriately after the bus started moving. The driver and conductor are accused of sexually assaulting the girl inside the vehicle. When she resisted the alleged attackers reportedly threatened her with death.

The teenager was later abandoned near Kashmere Gate after the bus travelled through parts of the Delhi-NCR region. The case has also raised questions about jurisdiction because the alleged assault is said to have taken place within the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate area.

Police investigation and arrests

Delhi Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The girl underwent a medical examination which police said supported the allegation of sexual assault. Investigators used CCTV footage and other information to trace the bus to a parking area in Timarpur in north Delhi. The vehicle was seized and sent for forensic examination. The teenager was produced before the Child Welfare Committee and was later handed over to her father as directed by the committee.

Bhumi Pednekar’s recent work

Bhumi Pednekar was most recently seen in Daldal, where she played DCP Rita Ferreira. The series follows her character as she investigates a series of murders while dealing with a difficult past. The show is based on Vish Dhamija’s bestselling novel Bhendi Bazaar. The show is currently available for streaming on Prime Video.

Her upcoming major project is The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Directed by Sandeep Singh, the historical epic stars Kannada star Rishab Shetty as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Bhumi will portray Belawadi Mallamma, the warrior queen associated with the history of the Deccan.