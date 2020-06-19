Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who starred with Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Chaubey’s 2019 film Sonchiriya, wrote a long beautiful poem to the late actor in her Instagram post on Friday. Bhumi is heartbroken over Sushant’s untimely demise. She remembers each and everything about the late actor as they shared happy moments on Sonchiriya sets. Sharing a picture of the notes she took from Sushant to get an introduction of space, the universe, stars, etc. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Visits Late Actor’s Patna House to Meet Family

Bhumi remembered the time when Sushant used to be his teacher on the sets, she wrote about that time when Sush showed her stars from his big telescope.

Read the beautiful poem here:

“Supernova

I wake up in the morning & I think of you,

I think of all our chats,your habits & moods.

Then it kicks in,a pain I couldn’t imagine I would feel for you.

The 1st time we met,you told me you would show me the stars,

In my head I wondered-ya whatever,what a cheese ball.

Little did I know you meant every word you said.

With a smile full of pride you showed it to us,

This massive big black hole, your best friend,your telescope.

I was like – wait ,what,really ,you got this here !!!

Full of excitement,in the middle of nowhere,

You jumped like child,

Ready to take us all on a journey…

You took us to the moon & back,I remember the moon being red then.

You showed us Saturn , Jupiter and a million stars.

All of a sudden my might came crashing down,

You made me realise I was just a fractal in this pond.

You challenged me to write with my left hand & narrate versus backwards…

You challenged me to races & quizzes & it drove me nuts…

We spoke of Van Gogh,Gaudi & Descartes.

We spoke of breaking patterns & creating new ones.

We spoke of theories,success & life.

We had debates & many fights.

We listened to Beethoven & Mozart ,

We tried understanding their music through algorithms & charts.

You spoke of Faraday,Chatelet & tried explaining me Newton’s theories through Art.

Just like that,from a Co-Star you became a teacher.

You turned me into a seeker,

Ready with her book and pen

Waiting for class to begin.

I remember your excitement on all the questions I asked,

Getting an answer from you wasn’t easy,

You turn that too into a learning task.

You my friend gave me an experience of a lifetime.

You were like the emergence of a Chaos.

A chaos so different and potent it’s hard to explain.

I know you can see the world grieving for you.

There’s a sense of loss everyone feels,

many that met & didn’t meet you.

Your genius will live on with all the work you’ve done.

And through that telescope I’ll spot you again,

It will be easy- cause you will be the youngest & the brightest among many we love up there.

You truly are a double slit photon,

A Neutron Star.

You are going to be missed

Our dear SSR.”

Coming back to their film, Sonchiriya is unarguably one of the best films of Sushant Singh Rajput. The film also features Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana. It’s about the dusty ravines of Chambal in the 1970s. Sushant and others, in Sonchiriya, played the roles of dacoits, who fight among themselves while taking on the cops also. The film was critically acclaimed for its storyline and for the performances of the cast.

Sushant took his life on June 14, Sunday morning, Mumbai Police told media, adding that no note was found. His funeral was held in Mumbai on Monday afternoon and was attended by his family, as well as his friends and colleagues from the industry, including Shraddha Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, directors Abhishek Kapoor and Mukesh Chhabra. Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, was also snapped at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital, where the actor was taken for a post-mortem, earlier in the day.