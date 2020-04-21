Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who lost her father to cancer when she was only 18 years old, spoke about how she dealt with her father’s demise in a recent interview with Pinkvilla. She spoke at length about how her mother took the command of the house when she was just 18 and sister Samiksha was 15. Also Read - After Deepika Padukone, Bhumi Pednekar Turns 'Bhumi The Baker' Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Talking about how she and her family were coping up with her father's death, Bhumi said, "We were quite young. I was 18, Samiksha was probably 15 when we lost our dad due to cancer. We saw him through prolonged sickness and really suffer a lot. Obviously, losing a parent is never easy and I had a wonderful father. He was just a father. We miss him every day but my mom is made of something else, she really got us together. I think just us as a family, we went into warrior mode post that."

She further added, "I start working, 10 times harder than I would. We both just grew up and realised that s*** is getting real, and we need to get our act together. The two years were a mess but we gathered ourselves really fast. Today when we look back, we wonder how we survived those days, how we got through it, but it happened."

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most versatile actresses in the industry who made her debut with YRF’s Dum Laga Ke Haisha for which she was highly applauded. She later starred in movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, among several others. Bhumi was last seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship and will be next seen in movies like Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Durgavati.