Bhumi on playing a lesbian: Actor Bhumi Pednekar plays the role of a lesbian woman in her latest film, Badhaai Do. The actor recently spoke about her character and how it's not necessary for a filmmaker to cast an actor with the same sexual preferences as that of the character because as an actor, it will limit her opportunities in the industry. Bhumi said she's talented and she wouldn't want to lose out on a character like this.

Badhaai Do features Rajkummar Rao opposite her. The film explores the concept of lavender marriage (a marriage that is done to hide homosexuality) and attempts to start a conversation around homosexuality in society. Speaking to India Today in her latest interview, Bhumi said, "Yes, that's not my sexual preference, but is my sexual preference all that I am made up of? This is exactly what the film speaks about. I am an actor and I am playing a character. Why should only a queer woman who has a certain sexual preference like my character be considered for the role? I am somebody who has worked hard and there is a certain amount of talent that comes with me, then why do I not deserve this part any more or less than somebody else (whose sexual preference is different than mine)? I mean, how is that fair?"

The trailer of the film was received well. Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do stars Rajkummar Rao as Shardul, a police inspector, and Bhumi as Suman Singh, a 31-year-old physical education teacher. The story is set in a small town and shows how family pressure lead the two homosexual people to get married. It is set to hit the screens on February 11.