Mumbai: The coronavirus pandemic has raised concern for the Bollywood industry. Several actors have been tested positive so far, the latest on the list is Bhumi Pednekar. The actor took to social media informing her fans about her health update and mentioned that she has mild symptoms and is currently in isolation. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor further urged people who came in here contact to take care and get tested. Bhumi also cautioned people not to take the current situation lightly. ”Even though I followed utmost precaution and care I’ve contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour,” she wrote. Also Read - Anupama Actor Rupali Ganguly's Health Update: Co-star Arvind Vaidya Says She's Resting as Much as Possible

Her fans took to the comment section wishing her good health and speedy recovery. Several Bollywood celebrities including Dia Mirza, Huma Quereshi and Saqub Saleem wished her health as well. ”Take care and get well soon,” wrote actor Dia Mirza. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: IPL 2021 Matches to go Ahead in Mumbai as Scheduled

Other celebrities who have been tested positive for coronavirus so far include Alia Bhatt, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rohit Saraf, Aamir Khan, and R. Madhavan. Not just Bollywood, but even the television industry has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic. From Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa to Molkki actor Amar Upadhyay, several television celebrities have been tested coronavirus positive.

Meanwhile, India continues to report a sharp spike in coronavirus cases. With 1,03,558 fresh Covid cases, India saw the biggest-ever daily surge today, taking the tally to 1,25,89,067.