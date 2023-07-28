Home

Bhumi Pednekar never misses a chance to flaunt her hotness and this time she has turned heads with her sexy vibe in a gold bralette and skirt. See pics!

Bhumi Pednekar Turns Heads in Gold Bralette-Skirt With Smokey Eyes at India Couture Week 2023, Pics

In a dazzling display of elegance and style, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar stole the show at India Couture Week 2023 as the showstopper for renowned designer Varun Bahl. The designer’s collection, titled ‘Inner Bloom,’ celebrated the beauty of flora and fauna, featuring artisanal embroideries with stunning 3D flowers that are a hallmark of his brand. Bhumi Pednekar turned heads as she graced the runway in a glamorous golden ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a captivating gold skirt paired with a chic bralette, exuding sophistication and grace as she walked. The attire was adorned with intricate floral patchwork, adding a touch of artistry to the overall look.

To complement the outfit, Bhumi opted for bold and alluring smokey eye makeup, along with blushed cheeks, enhancing her glam quotient. Her hairstyle featured wavy, flowing tresses that added a sense of allure and charm to her appearance.

Varun Bahl’s collection featured a range of young and playful silhouettes, bringing a fresh and contemporary vibe to the designs. Vivid hues and fine handwork were emphasised throughout the pieces, creating dreamy, experimental, and edgy looks. Additionally, the collection included bridal couture pieces catering to the contemporary and modern bride.

Bhumi’s pictures and videos from the fashion show went viral, leaving fans in awe of her stunning look. She captioned them, “24 Karat ! Last night I walked for one of my oldest friends @varunbahlcouture and it was just so special ❤️ The 1st ever fashion show I attended was his and now I walked for him Just beautiful Thank you @rohit_bhatkar for clicking the best pictures and Ofcourse giving me the best hair day ever @sonicsmakeup for turning me into a golden queen. @mohitrai @shubhi.kumar for channelling my inner apsara into this beautiful piece”.

The India Couture Week 2023 commenced on July 25 and is set to continue until August 2, showcasing the best of Indian couture and fashion talent.

