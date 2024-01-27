Home

Entertainment

Bhumi Pednekar Visits Kamakhya Devi Temple with Sister Samiksha, Seeks Blessing of Goddess Shakti – See Viral Photos

Bhumi Pednekar Visits Kamakhya Devi Temple with Sister Samiksha, Seeks Blessing of Goddess Shakti – See Viral Photos

Bhumi Pednekar, accompanied by her sister Samiksha, recently made a visit to Kamakhya Devi Temple to seek blessings.

Bhumi Pednekar Visits Kamakhya Devi Temple with Sister Samiksha

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has always enthralled her audience with several roles. The actress is extremely fluid when it comes to portraying any kind of role. Bhumi has always been an active social media user, posting various pictures and videos. Recently, Bhumi visited Kamakhya Devi temple, and the actress did not leave a chance to inform her fans. Taking to her Instagram handle, Bhumi shared a bunch of pictures from the trip. The actress was not alone, but she visited the holy place with her sister Samiksha.

Trending Now

On Saturday, the actress shared a bunch of adorable pictures of herself and her sister Samiksha with the temple in the backdrop. Both of them were seen wearing Yellow suits and had red eyes smeared across their foreheads. The slideshow included images depicting them in prayer with folded hands and participating in a Pooja ceremony. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “Jai Maa #maakamakhya.”

You may like to read

Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

Bhumi Pednekar has firmly established herself as one of the most in-demand actresses in Bollywood. Her frequent travels in and out of the city for work commitments have become a notable aspect of her professional life. A recent appearance at Mumbai airport, accompanied by her sister Samiksha Pednekar, further fueled the excitement surrounding her career. The duo created quite a buzz among the paparazzi. The uncanny resemblance between the sisters left the photographers stunned.

In a prior interview with ANI, Bhumi shared that her sister, along with other women, serves as a source of inspiration for her when selecting roles in women-centric films. The actress said, “I get inspired by my mother, sister, my friends, female colleagues, director, and producer. When I see that we all are on the same level and have to deal with sexism at their own levels. This inspires me to make a film on that. As a woman, I feel like there should be fairness and Equality, as an artist, I’m trying to bring that fairness to my work. Actors sometimes put limitations, but I don’t wanna do that. I always want to surprise the audience. I want to challenge myself as well as the audience’s thinking.”

While Bhumi is well known name in the Bollywood industry, her sister Samkisha is Samiksha Pednekar a lawyer and entrepreneur, as per her Instagram bio. Talking about Bhumi’s work front, the actress was last seen in Thank You For Coming, directed by Karan Boolani. The actress also starred in The Lady Killer alongside Arjun Kapoor.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.