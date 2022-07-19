Veteran Singer, ghazal maestro and musician Bhupinder Singh passed away at the age of 82 due to heart attack on Monday. The singer, known for his songs like Dil Dhoondta Hai and Hothon Pe Aise Baat among many others, breathed his last in a hospital in Mumbai. He was suffering from several health complications, including urinary issues for some time, his family revealed. Bollywood greeted the news with shock late tonight. Condolence messages have been pouring in on social media ever since the news reached everyone.Also Read - Ek Akela Iss Sheher Mein To Dil Dhoondta Hai: Bhupinder Singh's Most Iconic Melodies

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is deeply saddened to learn the death news of Bhupinder Singer. He remembered the late singer's voice. Ajay took to his Instagram stories and posted a photo of him. "Deeply saddened about the demise of Bhupinder Singh ji. His voice brought joy to millions and had a uniqueness. Condolences to his family. RIP Bhupinder Ji. (Om emoji) Shaanti," Devgn wrote.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also mourned Bhupinder Singh's demise by taking to Twitter. He shared memory with him, recalling how the late ghazal singer's songs were his source of motivation during his initial struggling days in Mumbai. "Deeply saddened to hear of the passing away of famous singer Bhupendra Singh Ji. All his songs sound good. But "Ek Akela Iss Shekar Mein and Dil Dhoondta Hai…Both these songs inspired me while looking for work in my early days in Mumbai and even helped me a lot. He was a very simple man. Om Shanti," Anupam's tweet fairly translated from Hindi read.

प्रसिद्ध गायक भूपेंद्र सिंह जी के निधन का सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ।उनके सभी गीत अच्छे लगते है।परन्तु “एक अकेला इस शहर में..और दिल ढूंढता है…”इन दोनों गीतों ने मुंबई में मेरे शुरुआती दिनों में काम ढूंढते वक़्त मेरा हौसला बरकरार रखने में बहुत मदद की।बहुत सरल स्वभाव के थे! ओम् शांति!🕉 pic.twitter.com/dpqG01iWKt — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 18, 2022

According to Bhupinder Singh’s wife Mitali Singh, Bhupinder Singh passed away due to a heart attack. He was undergoing treatment related to several health complications at the hospital for the past 10 days.

Bhupinder Singh’s most iconic songs

Bhupinder Singh was born in Punjab’s Amritsar and learned guitar and violin. He sang several duets with Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi. He was known for mellifluous voice and songs like Dil Dhoondta Hai, Naam Gum Jaayega, Ek Akela Is Shaher Mein, Beeti Na Beetai Raina, Huzoor Is Kadar bhi na Itra ke Chaliye, Kisi Nazar Ko Tera Intezar Aaj Bhi Hai, Baadalon Se Kaat Kaat Ke among other

May his soul rest in peace.