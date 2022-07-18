Mumbai: Veteran playback singer Bhupinder Singh, who sang scores of Bollywood numbers in his heavy bass voice, passed away in Mumbai on Monday evening, his wife and singer Mitali Singh said. “He was suffering from several health complications, including urinary issues since some time,” his grieving wife Mitali told IANS.Also Read - Happy Birthday Neha Kakkar | Singing Sensation Neha's 5 Beauty Secrets to Swear by | Watch Video

Further details including funeral arrangements of the 82-year-old singer, are awaited. Singh is remembered for his memorable songs in films like Mausam, Satte Pe Satta, Ahista Ahista, Dooriyan, Haqeeqat, and many more.

Some of his famed songs are Hoke Majboor Mujhe, Usne Bulaya Hoga, (with Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mehmood, and Manna Dey for the film Haqeeqat), Dil Dhoondhta Hai, Duki Pe Duki Ho Ya Satte Pe Satta, and many more.

He was born on 6 February 1940 in Amritsar, Punjab to Professor Natha Singhji, a trained vocalist and his early music teacher. His father was a strict teacher, and Bhupinder hated music and its instruments at one stage.

In the mid-1980s, Bhupinder married the Bangladeshi singer Mitali Mukherjee and moved away from playback singing. Mitali Mukherjee is also a singer. Together, they performed at ghazal and live performances. They have a son named Nihal Singh who is also a musician.