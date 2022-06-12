Bhushan Kumar Breaks Silence on Kartik Aaryan Supporting Shehzada Financially: Bhushan Kumar recently opened up on how Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kartik Aaryan stood by him during the making of Shehzada. Kartik, who plays the main lead in the film produced by Bhushan supported Shehzada even financially, according to Bhushan. The T-Series owner lauded Kartik and stated not many actors are that supportive. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Bhushan told, “Actors should keep their fees as per the film.” “At the end of the day, actors should be supportive. Kartik has always been like that. For our next film—Shehzada, we were having some problems. But Kartik stood by us and said ‘I’m there for you guys. We will solve this together.Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Day 18: Kartik Aaryan Starrer is in No Mood to Slow Down, Check Latest Report

Bhushan further added, “Kartik stood by us even financially. Hats off to him. Very few people do this.” Shehzada Kriti Sanon opposite Kartik. This is the lead pair’s second film together after Luka Chuppi. The Rohit Dhawan directorial is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Aman Gill, Allu Aravind under the banner of T-Series Films, Allu Entertainment, Haarika and Hassine Creations and Brat Films.



Shehzada is the official remake of the Allu Arjun starrer Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

