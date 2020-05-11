A COVID-19 positive case was found at Bhushan Kumar‘s T-Series office in Mumbai. While various reports suggested that the office has been sealed by the BMC, Kumar said it’s not true. In an exclusive interaction with us over a call, the T-Series honcho said their office is not sealed but the officials have singled out the building to let others know that an infected person was found there. Also Read - Six New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Wuhan, Official Sacked

He said, "It's not sealed. They have just made it into a zone to let others know that the patients were there. It is not like an official seal kind of a thing." He revealed that two people who developed symptoms used to live there and were going out to buy the essentials. "Security personnel and caretaker were there. They have been going out to take vegetables from the adjacent market. Because of the lockdown, no one was allowed to travel back to their hometowns. They were staying at the building," said Kumar.

Clarifying that there's only one COVID-19 positive case, he said, "there's one positive case and it's a matter of concern." Reiterating that their office is not sealed, Kumar added, "They can't seal the office if only one person is there (found positive). They have just put it out that there was a COVID-19 patient staying at this building."

When asked if the entire sanitisation process being followed, Kumar said, “the sanitisation has happened once. Now, we’ll be doing it at a private level also.”