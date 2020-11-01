Bhuvan Bam Gets Coronavirus, Says 'Sab Theek Raha Toh Mil Jaaunga Yahin Pe'

Comedian and YouTube content creator Bhuvan Bam has been tested positive for the coronavirus. The popular YouTuber took to his Instagram stories on Sunday morning to reveal the news of his diagnosis. He mentioned that he has been feeling unwell for a few days and has now been tested positive for the virus. Also Read - Meditation, Yoga Top Activities Among Indians During Pandemic

Bhuvan warned his fans against taking the virus lightly. He said that it's important to use a mask, sanitise hands regularly, and maintain social distancing. His Instagram note to fans read, "Beetey kuch dino se tabiyat kharab chal rahi hai. Test results have come and I'm COVID Positive. Iss virus ko lightly mat lena. Mask lagaao, keep sanitising yourself. And social distancing maintain karo. Sab theek raho toh mil jaaunga yahin pe." (sic)

Bhuvan is popular for his comedy series called BB Ki Vines. It's all created, conceptualised, and acted by Bhuvan himself who plays multiple characters in a video.

We wish him a speedy recovery!