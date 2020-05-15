Actor Sonakshi Sinha is doing her bit to hep the needy daily wage earners amid the lockdown. Stepping ahead to raise funds, Sonakshi Sinha has auctioned her artwork including digital prints, sketches and large canvas paintings in her ‘Bid for Good’ initiative to provide ration to less privileged, daily wagers and homeless. The 32-year-old actor put out a video on Twitter where she is seen along with her hand made paintings. In the video she says, “Bid for good! Hi everyone! I have teamed up with @FankindOfficial to auction my art, and HELP RAISE FUNDS to provide DAILY WAGE WORKERS with ration kits. All the sketches and canvases that are up for auction have been created by me, over the years, and each piece holds a very special place in my heart. There is something for everyone – digital prints of my work, unique sketches and large canvas paintings. To enter your bid, simply click the link in my bio (https://bit.ly/FankindAuction), fill in the form & submit your bid. The auction will end on 24th May 2020, and we will ship the artwork to the highest bidder for each piece. With your support, we can make a difference. Let’s come together during these testing times.” Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha Recalls Ramayan Controversy, Says 'Disheartened That I Still Get Trolled'

Working towards charity with the help of Anshula Kapoor's Fankind, Sonakshi Sinha has shared paintings that start from 15000 to 50,000. She wrote, "Fankind and @aslisona have come together to raise funds by auctioning some of the beautiful canvas paintings made by Sonakshi Sinha. The proceeds from the auctions will be used to provide ration kits with essential food supplies to daily wage labourers who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. 🙏 Here's your chance to bring home these soulful pieces, all you have to do is place your highest bid.✨".

Have a look at the paintings here:

Meanwhile, several other Bollywood actors have come forward to help the people amid the harsh situation. Most recently, Vicky Kaushal had called his fans to donate for COVID-19 relief fund and announced that 3 lucky fans who donated will have a virtual games night with the star.