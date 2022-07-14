Bidaai fame TV actress Sara Khan, who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Kangana Ranaut hosted show-Lock Upp is in love again! The actress who has kept a low profile since quite some time, has found her someone special and is rumoured to be dating a pilot named Shantanu Raje who hails from Thane. According to a report in ETimes TV, Sara and Shantanu have been dating for sometime now apparently for a year and the two met on social media. Initially, Sara and Shantanu became friends and then fell in love with each other. The actress is very serious about Shantanu and so is the latter. The report further adds that Sara is planning to make her relationship with Shantanu official very soon.Also Read - Payal Rohtagi to Invite Kangana Ranaut to Her Wedding After The Lock Upp Debacle: 'Let Bygones be Bygones...'

Sara and Shantanu recently celebrated Eid together and the duo will soon be starring together in a music video by Mohit Chauhan. Sharing the news with fans Shantanu posted a picture of the couple with the singer on Instagram, he wrote in caption: Very excited for my first ever music video I will be featuring in the Song with Sara Khan❤️ Sung by the great Mr. Mohit Chauhan sir Also Read - Karan Kundrra Hits Back at Trolls Criticising His PDA With Tejasswi Prakash: 'Some Frustrated Soul'

Both Sara and Shantanu have been sharing lovey-dovey posts from last few months.

For the unreversed, Sara did not show any interest in Shivam Sharma’s proposal in the Lock Upp show and remained tight-lipped about her love life, we know the reason now!

Sara was even praised by host Kangana Ranaut for playing the game with dignity, the actress is very clear that she doesn’t want to be associated with any controversies anymore and handled things quite maturely inside Lock Upp show even when she faced her ex-husband Ali Merchant.

Both Sara and Shantanu are yet to react on their dating rumours!