Big action in Rukmini Vasanth’s deepfake case, Bengaluru cyber police arrest three accused

Bengaluru cyber police have taken swift action in a high-profile deepfake investigation involving AI-generated images. The case has triggered concern over rising misuse of technology and circulation of morphed visuals.

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Rukmini Vasanth deepfake controversy (PC: Twitter)

A serious cybercrime case has come into focus after Bengaluru police took strict action in a matter linked to actor Rukmini Vasanth. The case involves AI-generated images and videos that were allegedly created and spread online without her consent. The incident has once again raised concerns about how easily artificial intelligence tools can be misused to create fake visuals that look real. Authorities believe the case is part of a growing pattern of digital harassment targeting public figures.

How did the deepfake case come to light?

The issue surfaced when the Kantara star discovered that manipulated images and videos of her were circulating on social media platforms. The visuals were reportedly edited using AI tools and falsely presented as real content. Some of these morphed images even carried misleading claims that they were taken from a film shoot.

The actor, known for her work in Kannada films such as Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A and Side B and Kantara: Chapter 1, decided to approach the cybercrime authorities after the content began spreading widely. She stated in her complaint that the material was not only fake but also damaging to her personal dignity and privacy.

Bengaluru cyber police take swift action

Following the complaint, the Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police launched an investigation into the source of the content. During the probe, three individuals were identified and arrested for their alleged involvement in creating and distributing the deepfake material. The accused have been identified as Ravikumar aged 24 from Bagalkot district, Chandrakanth aged 33 originally from Shivamogga and currently living in Bengaluru and Ranjith aged 25 from Bengaluru.

Police officials also recovered three mobile phones that were allegedly used in the creation and circulation of the AI-generated images. The accused were produced before a judicial magistrate and have been remanded as further investigation continues. Authorities have registered the case under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Investigation expands as digital misuse concerns grow

Officials are now examining whether more individuals were involved in spreading the manipulated content. Cybercrime teams are also tracking online activity to understand how widely the images were circulated and whether similar content was shared across other platforms. The case highlights how quickly AI tools can be misused to create realistic fake visuals. Law enforcement agencies are increasingly dealing with such complaints, especially involving celebrities whose images are often targeted for engagement or malicious intent.

Rukmini Vasanth’s earlier response to fake content

Before the arrests, Rukmini Vasanth had already addressed the issue publicly. She clarified on social media that the images circulating online were completely fabricated and had no connection to reality. She also stated that her team was taking legal steps against those responsible. In her statement, she stressed that such misuse of technology is a serious violation of privacy and should not be taken lightly. She also warned that strict action would be pursued against those involved in creating or sharing such content.

About Rukmini Vasanth’s work front

Despite the controversy, Rukmini Vasanth continues to have a strong lineup of upcoming projects. She is set to appear in Toxic alongside Yash, a high-profile action entertainer that has already generated significant buzz. She will also be seen in Dragon, a major action drama directed by Prashanth Neel featuring Jr. NTR in the lead role. Reports further suggest that she is part of D56, an upcoming film starring Dhanush, though official confirmation is awaited.