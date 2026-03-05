Home

Entertainment

Big boobs Bhumi: Bhumi Pednekar shares disturbing school memory of being body-shamed

‘Big boobs Bhumi’: Bhumi Pednekar shares disturbing school memory of being body-shamed

Bhumi Pednekar talks About School Bullying, Says She Refuses Roles That Disrespect Her Gender

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar recently opened up about a painful experience from her school days, revealing how bullying and body shaming affected her during her childhood. In a candid conversation with journalist Barkha Dutt, the actress spoke about growing up, chasing her dream of becoming an actor, and the challenges she faced along the way.

During the interaction, Bhumi shared that she had expressed her desire to become an actor when she was just 12 or 13 years old. While she eventually went on to build a successful career in the film industry with powerful performances, she also recalled a disturbing moment from her school years that left a lasting impact on her.

Bhumi Pednekar’s disturbing moment at school

The actress revealed that she once returned to her classroom and found a piece of paper with the letters “BBB” written on it. Curious and confused, she tried to understand what it meant, only to realise it stood for “Big Boobs Bhumi.” Bhumi said that incidents like these can deeply affect young people. “I remember this incident very well. I went back into my class and there was a piece of paper that had BBB’ written on it. I tried to decipher it- it stood for a big boobs Bhumi’. When you’re young, these things really impact you”, she recalled.

Bhumi Pednekar will never play roles that…

Speaking further about her career choices, Bhumi emphasised that she is careful about the kind of roles she accepts. The actress said she would never compromise on portraying characters that disrespect women or demean her gender. According to her, she would rather do fewer projects than be part of something that goes against her values. Bhumi added that she has worked extremely hard to carve out a space in the industry where her work is recognised for strong performances and meaningful storytelling. The actress was quoted saying, “What I would not compromise on is doing a character where there is disrespect toward my gender. I wouldn’t do that. I would rather have less to do than be part of something like that. I’ve worked very, very hard to create a space for myself that is led by performance.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.