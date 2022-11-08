Big Boss 16: Nandish Singh, Srishty Rode, Aamir Ali, Kanika Maheshwari Come In Support Of Tina Datta

Bigg Boss season 16’s top contestant Tina Datta has been the talk of the town owing to her gaming and styling skills.

The actress recently had a huge breakdown owing to her pet Rani's demise. Holding her grief back, she took forward her game and is playing without gathering any sympathy from anyone inside.

Tina’s friends and costars have come in support of her and sent her their wishes from outside. Actor Nandish Sandhu who was paired opposite her in Uttaran, says, “Stay strong friend…” The duo became a hit Jodi on Colors back then. Tina’s friends, Srishty Rode and Kanika Maheshwari too took it to Instagram and wished her power. Kanika has sent her love and healing too. Aamir Ali who was alongside Tina in Naxalbaari too sent her wishes and prayers.

Actors Mrunal Jain, Aashka Goradia, Vrushika Mehta, Arti Singh, Ankit Bhatla have too sent their wishes and blessings for Tina.