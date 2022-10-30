Sherlyn Chopra arrived at Mumbai’s Juhu police station on Saturday to record her statement against filmmaker Sajid Khan. She addressed the media stationed outside the police station, alleging that she had received no assistance from the cops. She also stated that no one can touch Sajid Khan because Salman Khan is there to help him.Also Read - Rani Chatterjee Reveals Her Shocking Experience With Sajid Khan: ‘He Asked S*X Kitni Baar Karti Hai?’

In a recent video with paparazzi, “Sajid Khan ke sar par kisi aur nahin, Salman Khan sir ka hanth hain.” Salman Khan is defending Sajid Khan. No one can get near him).” She also claimed that she went to the police station after her calls about her complaint against Sajid went unanswered. She also stated that she feels helpless after not receiving much help and support after requesting a female police officer to record her statement in the case. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: 'Sajid Khan Has All The Right to Survive,' Says FWICE

Sherlyn Chopra Accuses Salman Khan In Sajid Khan Case:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Sherlyn Chopra Asks Salman Khan to Take Stand: ‘Sajid Khan Flashed His Private Part, Asked to Rate From 0 to 10’

Sherlyn stated that she only wants an unbiased decision in the case. “Maine Assistant police commissioner ko call kiya and bola ‘Juhu Police meri madad nahin kar rahi hain. Pata nahin kya majbori rahi hongi, upar se koi dabab ayaa hoga ki mera statement na liya jayein. Mai yehi soch rahi hu ki agar ek celebrity ke sath aisa ho sakata hain toh ek aam mahila ke sath kya kuch nahin hota hoga (I have informed Assistant police commissioner that Juhu Police isn’t helping me I don’t know why my statement is not being taken, there might be some kind of pressure against it I wonder what can happen to an ordinary woman if a celebrity is being treated in such a way).”

This all started when Sajid Khan was accused in the #MeToo controversy in 2018. Nine women in the acting industry who had worked with him on various projects accused him of sexually harassing them. Sherlyn was among them, alongside Saloni Chopra, Aahana Kumra, Mandana Karimi, and others. Sherlyn had previously been seen going to the police station to file a police complaint against the filmmaker. Sajid is currently one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 16. It’s his first appearance since resigning as director of Houseful 4 in the aftermath of the allegations.