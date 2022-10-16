Superstar Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16 has been making waves ever since MeToo accused Sajid Khan was announced as one of the housemates. Ever since Sajid has entered the Big Boss house there has been uproar amongst the public as well as the women during the MeToo movement who have accused the director of sexual misconduct. Although many people from the film industry has been quite about it but some didn’t. One of them is Singer Sona Mohapatra who earlier also called television channels ‘depraved and sad’ to express her objection regarding the appearance of Sajid Khan in Big Boss 16.Also Read - Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Kanishka Soni Reveals Shocking Incident With Sajid Khan: 'He Wanted to See My...'

Singer Sona Mohapatra Slams Big Boss Makers For Sajid Khan’s Appearance

Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Sona Mohapatra opened up about Mee Too acused Sajid Khan in the show "If we speak up, we lose. If we don't, we lose. That is the Hobsons choice facing women who spoke up in India MeToo right now. Should we provide free PR and publicity to TV show's diabolical marketing teams and channels giving a hero's welcome, seats of authority & whitewashing serial sex offenders like Sajjid Khan, Anu Malik, Vikas Behl & many more? Should we avoid bathing in the troll mud-bath that follows making our identity that of controversial trouble-makers, liars, attention hungry & worse or should we be part of the 'culture of silence' & normalise this," The singer also says, "Thereby putting the message out to the world that yes, if you are a woman wanting to be a professional, earn a living & working, you need to be able to suck up & 'deal with it'. The latter isn't even an option for me & I am sure for the many brave ones in my sisterhood speaking up at the cost of their careers & mental peace".

During the MeToo movement, the singer shared her story and accused singer Kailash Kher and music composer Anu Malik of sexual misconduct. She points out "I reached out to the NCW with several testimonies of women who had spoken up about facing abuse in the hands of Anu Malik, some who were minors, but unfortunately they are merely a toothless organisation on paper with no real powers, led by people with no formal education in gender studies or grassroots experience".

“Unless, we have re-looked and retuned this justice system to be able to deal with systemic serial abuse of power and harassment, don’t even dare shift the blame on the survivors of the same,” she adds.

Uorfi Javed, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sherlyn Chopra and other well-known people have spoken out against filmmaker Sajid Khan’s participation in the Bigg Boss season 16.

