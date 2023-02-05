Big Boss 16: Tina Datta Claims Shalin Bhanot Attempted to Hit Her Once

Home

In a recent interview, Tina Datta said that she regrets 'getting connected and linked' to Shalin and accused him of questioning her character.

Tina Datta’s chemistry, equation, and love affair with Shalin Bhanot made news while she was a contestant on Bigg Boss 16. But the actress has consistently stated that she does not want to be associated with Bhanot ever since she walked out from the reality show. Tina said in a recent interview that she regrets ‘getting connected and linked’ to Shalin and accused him of questioning her character. She also claimed that he attempted to hit her once.

Tina Datta Says She Regrets Being Linked To Shalin Bhanot In Bigg Boss 16

In an interview with E-Times, Tina Datta revealed “I absolutely repent getting connected and linked with Shalin Bhanot on Bigg Boss. Had I not met him or been friends with him on the show my journey would have been so different and nice. Shalin raised a finger at my character and was so aggressive that he tried to hit me once but when I tried to bring out his real image to the public that backfired against me,”. The 31-year old actress called Shalin Bhanot a ‘good actor’ rather than a ‘better person’ and added “I always thought that no one can put up an act on a reality show like Bigg Boss for so long but Shalin has proved me wrong. He has acted for so many months. Hats off to him!”

Earlier in another interview with Pinkvilla, Tina discussed that she does not want to meet Shalin Bhanot ever again and added that “there is no equation, there is no bond” between the two. “I don’t think I would want to meet Shalin Bhanot ever in my life after everything that I have gone through,” the actress told.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 is all set for its finale week. After Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahr Choudhary, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Archana Gautam are the final contestants in the show.