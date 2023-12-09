Home

Entertainment

Big Boss 17: Salman Khan Gives Abhishek Kumar a Verbal Thrashing For His Aggressive Behaviour: ‘Mere Saath Karke Dekh…’- Watch New Promo

Big Boss 17: Salman Khan Gives Abhishek Kumar a Verbal Thrashing For His Aggressive Behaviour: ‘Mere Saath Karke Dekh…’- Watch New Promo

Bigg Boss17: Salman Khan schools Abhishek Kumar for his outbursts and using derogatory words against ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya, who is also a contestant on the show.

Big Boss 17 Salman Khan Gives Abhishek Kumar a Verbal Thrashing For His Aggressive Behaviour 'Mere Saath Karke Dekh...'- Watch New Promo

Bigg Boss17: One of the most popular reality shows is back with Salman Khan hosting, the latest season of Bigg Boss. During the previous week, Salman Khan was unable to host the Weekend Ka Vaar, leading to Karan Johar stepping in. The absence of the superstar was deeply felt by his fans, but now he has made a comeback. The latest promo showed Salman Khan schooling Bigg Boss contestant Abhishek Kumar. The contender has created a lot of unrest in the Bigg Boss house since Salman Khan missed an episode. Last weekend, Karan Johar also took a jibe at Abhishek for misbehaving among the contestants in the house. Salman Khan addressed Abhishek’s outbursts on the show and warned him about aggressive behaviour.

Trending Now

Salman Khan Schools Abhishek Kumar in New Big Boss Promo- WATCH

In the most recent promo posted by TheKhabriTweets on X (formerly known as Twitter), Salman Khan was furious when he said,” Have you seen yourself, Abhishek? ‘I am like this, I am emotional,’ what caused this? If we could award one most fake contestants in the Bigg Boss show, it would be one of the main contenders in the house, Abhishek Kumar. Try to use the same tone with me and then I will tell you. You told Isha to go somewhere else at night…if this thing happened in front of me then I would have squeezed you.”

You may like to read

In the promo, Salman Khan was heard saying, “Abhishek is coming back to his past, don’t know what drama he is doing. Despite understanding this a million times, there is no control over anger, there is no control over emotions, and there is no control over your tongue.”

He further added, “Nowadays whenever you fight, you start poking and then you start crying. This is your pattern, you go to each one and ask whether I did the right thing or not.”

In between the conversation Bigg Boss contender, Isha Malviya was advised, not to be around Abhishek, Salman Khan said, “Isha ko yeh kehna ki raat ko kahi aur jaa kar… Youre telling Isha to go somewhere at night… If this thing had happened in front of me then I would have squeezed you. Isha, next time he cries, breaks things, hits his head, I don’t want to go. Abhishek feels that this is the format of Bigg Boss, which it is not.”

Fans were excited to see Salman Khan back on the sets of Bigg Boss season 17, after missing out on the previous episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, which was replaced by Karan Johar. Netizens expressed their love and appreciation in the comment section when they saw Salman hosting the show again.

Watch this space to get more updates on the latest season of Bigg Boss.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.