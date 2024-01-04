Home

Bigg Boss contestant Ayesha Khan got furious at Munawar Faruqui when he refused to take food from her. This ignited a heated argument between the two.

Big Boss: Ayesha Khan's Jealousy Takes Centre Stage as Munawar Faruqui Accepts Food From Ankita Lokhande- WATCH

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan encountered a debatable argument in the reality show. Ayesha alleged that Munawar’s feelings changed after Salman Khan showed up at the previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode. In response, Munawar firmly stated that he had always been uncertain about his feelings and didn’t want to provide a misleading answer. Their recent altercation has raised questions about the future of their intricate relationship. Read along to find out what ignited between the two.

‘Everything Is About Game’ Says Ayesha Khan

During the start of the video, Ayesha Khan was seen offering food to his ex-boyfriend and comedian Munawar Faruqui, which he later rejected. The conversation between the two escalated when Ankita Lokhande offered the same food to him, and he agreed to eat it. This made Ayesha furious and started reacting. The blame game between the two started when Ayesha acted as if she had done anything bad to him.

During the conversation, Ayesha mentioned that the comedian’s behaviour changed after the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She pointed out that for the first fifteen days in the house, Munawar had been attentive and even confessed his feelings for her. However, Salman Khan suggested that Faruqui had not done anything wrong to her. Also, Ayesha accused him of being dishonest because his feelings changed so suddenly.

Take a look at Bigg Boss 17 Video Posted On Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Munawar defended himself and said that he has consistently stated that he is not ready to make any firm declarations about his feelings as he is still figuring things out. Ayesha claimed that he has always been uncertain about his feelings towards her, whether inside the Bigg Boss house or in the outside world.

Munawar Faruqui’s Equation With Ayesha Khan In Bigg Boss 17

For the unversed, Munawar Faruqui was the ex-boyfriend of Ayesha Khan. After Ayesha’s health deteriorated in the show post Salman Khan’s harsh word, the comedian and the social media influencer had been seen getting involved in heated arguments. On the other hand, evicted contestant Anurag Dobhal stated that “Munawar often plays his emotional cards and utilises women for his benefit of the game (sic).” Dhobal also added that Faruqui had the similar game strategy in Kangana Raut’s reality show Lock Upp.

