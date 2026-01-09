Home

Entertainment

Big moment for Indian cinema as Kantara: Chapter 1 and Tanvi the Great qualify for Oscars 2025 Best Picture category

Big moment for Indian cinema as Kantara: Chapter 1 and Tanvi the Great qualify for Oscars 2025 Best Picture category

Proud moment for India as ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ and ‘Tanvi the Great’ enter Oscar 2026 Best Picture eligibility list. Read inside.

Big moment for Indian cinema as Kantara: Chapter 1 and Tanvi the Great qualify for Oscars 2025 Best Picture category

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, many films come and go, but there are only a few rare gems that not only entertain but also manage to create records. One such case happened recently when some films rose beyond commercial metrics and made their presence felt on the global stage. From strong storytelling, emotional relevance t cultural depth, Indian cinema is currently riding high on success as two of its films step into the international spotlight ahead of the 98th Academy Awards.

India makes a strong mark on the global stage

With the Oscars 2026 being just around the corner, Indian cinema has once again carved a space for itself among the world’s finest. In a significant milestone, Kantara: Chapter 1 and Tanvi The Great have officially entered the eligibility list for the Best Picture category. This moment is further widely celebrated as a proud moment, reflecting the growing international recognition of Indian narratives that are rooted in culture, emotion, and originality.

What makes Kantara: Chapter 1 stand out

Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 dives deep into the spiritual and cultural traditions of Daiva worship in Tulu Nadu, showcasing its origins back to the fourth-century Kadamba dynasty. The film is both directed by and stars Rishab Shetty, who portrays the role of Berme, the protector of the Kantara forest and its tribal communities.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

With its mythological depth, folklore-driven storytelling, and immersive visuals, the film has emerged as one of India’s most ambitious cinematic projects in recent years. These elements have helped it earn a place among the 201 feature films eligible for Best Picture consideration.

Tanvi The Great: a story of courage and dreams

The second Indian film on the eligibility list, Tanvi The Great, is directed by veteran actor Anupam Kher. The film stars Shubhangi as Tanvi Raina, a young girl with autism who dreams of joining the Indian Army, inspired by her late father’s service.

The film also features Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Karan Tacker, along with Anupam Kher himself. The theme of the film is emotional and socially relevant, helping the film gain international attention.

Eligibility rules and Oscars timeline

As per reports, films must meet at least two of the four inclusion standards and complete a qualifying theatrical run in 10 of the top 50 US markets within 45 days of their initial release in 2025 to be considered. Both Kantara: Chapter 1 and Tanvi The Great have fulfilled these criteria.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences declared in November 2025 that 317 titles across categories were eligible for Oscar consideration. The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be unveiled on January 22, with the grand ceremony scheduled for March 16, 2026, in Los Angeles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.