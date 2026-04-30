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BIG relief for Karisma Kapoors children, Delhi High Court grants interim relief in Sunjay Kapur estate dispute

BIG relief for Karisma Kapoor’s children, Delhi High Court grants interim relief in Sunjay Kapur estate dispute

Sunjay Kapur Case: The court has restrained Priya Kapur from carrying out any transactions involving Sunjay Kapur’s assets worth Rs 30,000 crore.

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur's children (PC: Twitter)

The Delhi High Court has granted major interim relief to Karisma Kapoor’s children in a crucial case related to the estate worth Rs 30,000 crore of the late Sunjay Kapur. The court has restrained their stepmother, Priya Kapur, from carrying out any transactions involving Sunjay Kapur’s assets. While hearing the matter, Justice Jyoti Singh observed that, considering the seriousness of the case, the late Sunjay Kapur’s property must be protected at all costs and should not be allowed to be misused or dissipated.

In its order, the court noted that the trial could take considerable time. It further directed that until the legal proceedings are completed, all concerns raised by the petitioners – Karisma Kapoor’s children – must be addressed by respondent No. 1, Priya Kapur.

It’s a developing story.

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