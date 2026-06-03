Big relief for Ranveer Singh as FWICE revokes controversial ‘ban’ in Don 3 dispute

Ranveer Singh has received a major reprieve after FWICE decided to withdraw its controversial ban, marking an important turn in the ongoing Don 3-related dispute and bringing fresh optimism for the project's future.

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Ranveer Singh secures victory against FWICE ban (PC: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh has received a significant boost amid the ongoing controversy linked to Don 3. In a major development, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has withdrawn its non-cooperation directive against the actor. The decision comes days after the issue escalated into a legal battle and sparked widespread discussion across the film industry. The move is being viewed as a positive step towards resolving the dispute through dialogue rather than confrontation. Several industry bodies reportedly played an important role in encouraging both sides to find common ground and avoid further complications.

Why did FWICE withdraw the directive against Ranveer Singh?

During a media interaction on June 3, FWICE announced that it was taking back the non-cooperation directive with immediate effect. According to the organisation, requests from multiple film industry associations prompted the decision. These included CINTAA and IMPPA, along with support from other stakeholders who favoured an amicable settlement.

FWICE president BN Tiwari stated that discussions had been taking place with various organisations connected to the film industry. The common opinion was that all concerned parties should sit together and work towards a practical solution that protects the interests of actors, producers and filmmakers alike. He also stressed that the matter should not be viewed as a victory or defeat for any side. Instead, the focus remains on finding a resolution that allows professional relationships to continue without disruption.

Legal notice from Ranveer Singh remains under review

The latest decision comes about a week after Ranveer Singh reportedly approached the court following the announcement of the directive. FWICE confirmed that it had received a legal notice from the actor and that its legal team is currently examining the matter.

Representatives of the federation stated that an official response will be provided through appropriate legal channels. While the legal process continues, both sides appear open to resolving the issue through discussion.

Also read: Ranveer Singh earned THIS MUCH from Dhurandhar, producer says ‘He chose backend deal’

FWICE clarifies it never imposed an official ban

FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit clarified that the organisation does not possess the authority to impose a formal ban on any artist. He explained that the federation can only issue a non-cooperation directive to its members and cannot prevent any individual from continuing their professional work. Pandit also urged people to avoid describing the action as a “ban”, saying the term creates confusion about the federation’s actual powers. He further added that FWICE respects Ranveer Singh’s contribution to the industry and remains willing to engage in constructive conversations to settle the matter.

How did the Don 3 controversy begin?

The dispute originated after allegations that Ranveer Singh’s exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 resulted in substantial financial losses during the film’s pre-production phase. It was claimed that the development caused losses of nearly Rs 45 crore. Following these claims, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor.