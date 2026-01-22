Home

Entertainment

Big setback for Border 2, after Dhurandhar, Sunny Deol starrer gets banned in Gulf countries

Big setback for Border 2, after Dhurandhar, Sunny Deol starrer gets banned in Gulf countries

After Dhurandhar, Sunny Deol's starrer Border 2 gets banned in Gulf countries. Read inside.

Big setback for Border 2, after Dhurandhar, Sunny Deol starrer gets banned in Gulf countries

As Sunny Deol’s much-anticipated war drama is all set to release on 23rd January, before the Republic Day, fans and fraternity are very excited to witness what the 1997 sequel will bring on the big screen. But as per reports, the film has landed in trouble ahead of its release. As per sources, the makers have failed to secure a theatrical release for the film in several Gulf countries, which could impact its overseas box office performance.

This development was also previously seen with Ranveer Singh’s recent release, Dhurandhar. Aditya Dhar’s film was also recently barred from release in the same region and saw its international prospects take a major hit.

Gulf Countries Where Border 2 Won’t Release

As the report suggests, Border 2 will not get a theatrical release in major Gulf territories, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.