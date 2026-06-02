Big setback for Rapper Badshah as his famous Chandigarh club gets sealed over…

A popular club associated with rapper Badshah has come under official action in Chandigarh after allegations of regulatory non-compliance surfaced. The development has led to the sealing of the premises, drawing widespread attention from both entertainment and business sectors.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/big-setback-for-rapper-badshah-as-his-famous-chandigarh-club-gets-sealed-over-alleged-building-bylaw-violations-8433585/ Copy

Rapper Badshah in trouble (PC: Instagram)

Rapper and singer Badshah’s popular Chandigarh club has been sealed after authorities acted on alleged violations of building regulations. The venue, Sago Spice Symphony, was part of a well-known hospitality trio launched in Sector 26, Chandigarh, alongside Seville and Sidera in 2023. The club had become a busy nightlife spot since its opening, but recent action by officials has brought its operations to a complete halt.

According to reports, the sealing was carried out after repeated concerns linked to building bylaw violations and failure to follow official directions. The matter has also drawn attention because Chandigarh has been under strict monitoring when it comes to maintaining its planned urban design and structural rules. While multiple hospitality venues in key sectors have previously received notices, this latest action has intensified scrutiny on commercial establishments operating in the city.

Authorities act after repeated compliance issues

Officials reportedly took action after several instances where the club was found non-compliant with regulations. Sago, also known as Sago Spice Symphony, had been operating as a premium dining and nightlife space since its launch, attracting a steady crowd. However, the enforcement drive led to the sealing of the premises, signaling stricter implementation of building norms in the region.

Authorities in Chandigarh have been particularly active in monitoring sectors 7 and 26, where several clubs and bars have faced notices in the past. The High Court has also maintained a strong stance on preserving the city’s planned structure and heritage identity, which has led to tighter checks on commercial constructions and entertainment venues.

See viral video of Badshah’s popular Chandigarh club Sago Spice Symphony sealed here

Chandigarh: A club associated with Bollywood singer and rapper Badshah has been sealed by the Chandigarh Estate Office. The action has been taken over alleged violations of building rules and deviations from the approved map pic.twitter.com/aDYfXcvN8f — IANS (@ians_india) June 2, 2026

No official response from Badshah yet

As of now, Badshah has not issued any public statement regarding the sealing of the club. The development has sparked curiosity among fans and industry observers, especially since the club was part of a wider hospitality expansion linked to the artist’s brand.

Past controversies linked to Chandigarh venues

This is not the first time Badshah’s Chandigarh-linked ventures have been in the spotlight. In 2024, two explosions were reported outside two of his clubs in Chandigarh. CCTV footage later showed an unidentified individual throwing suspected crude explosives before fleeing the scene. Police investigations led to the arrest of a suspect linked to gangster networks, raising concerns about targeted threats to nightlife establishments in the city.

Also read: Good news for Badshah fans, rapper REACTS to criticism, announces new Tateeree version without objectionable content

Earlier controversy around song Tateeree

Badshah has also faced public controversy earlier this year over his Haryanvi track Tateeree. The song was criticised for its lyrics, visuals, and portrayal of women, leading to its removal from platforms. Following backlash, he apologised to the National Commission for Women and later announced a revised version titled Tateeree Phir Se with toned-down content. He also pledged social initiatives, including sponsoring the education of 50 underprivileged girls and creating a women-focused empowerment track within months of the incident.